NASCAR: Peyton Sellers to Drive for Seventh South Boston Title

With his seventh South Boston title, NASCAR weekly series driver Peyton Sellers could be in seventh heaven.

Sellers will battle for that feat this Saturday as the track starts its 65th anniversary racing season. NASCAR.com reported the race would kick off the Danville Toyota 2022 season opener racing program.

The 38-year-old racer from Danville could tie Mosely, Va. racer David Blankenship’s mark for most career South Boston Speedway NASCAR track championships with seven championships.

Sellers To Battle For Seventh South Boston Title

For some, the record would be distracting. So, Sellers told NASCAR.com he’s focused on “running well and winning races.”

But don’t think that incredible record doesn’t rattle around in his head.

“…To be up there with David Blankenship would be a big feather in my cap because, in my eyes, I will never be the driver he is. He was a guy I grew up watching. I was like ‘Man, that guy is smooth as silk.’”

If he wins, Sellers will have done it with the longtime support of his brother and crew chief, H.C. Sellers. He also will credit the guys at Sellers Racing who “put in a lot of days at this racetrack.”

But to go for the record Saturday, it’s going to take some skill and luck.

“We’re just going to give it all we’ve got and see what happens,” Peyton Sellers said.

Mayor Alonzo Jones makes it official…



Today is "Peyton Sellers Day" in Danville, Virginia! pic.twitter.com/j7hCcJj8di — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) March 17, 2022

Sellers Defending Champion Of NASCAR Series

Peyton Sellers is defending three titles on Saturday. He’s the defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion.

The driver also opens the season as the defending Virginia state and South Boston Speedway champions. He’s won back-to-back-to-back-to-back South Boston Speedway NASCAR track championships.

Many would rest their laurels on some of these great stats.

Last season, Sellers posted a dozen top-5 finishes and led the most laps the past season at the Virginia track. He’s grabbed nine wins in the previous season’s 17 starts.

But not Sellers. Every year there are younger, faster guys looking to stop Sellers. There are also new challenges to staying at the top.

“We don’t take anything for granted,” Sellers said. “We work just as hard today as we did three years ago, if not harder, because we put more pressure on ourselves to come back even stronger the next year.”

The racer and his team didn’t “sit idle all winter,” too. Sellers sold a car, built a new one, and tried some things out “to get to where we want to be.”

The plan last year was to stick with two cars and work “to make them better.”

This year, Sellers came in with a different plan. The racer said his team has the same motor combo and stuff for the most part. But they tried some new things while fine-tuning the process.

“H.C. doesn’t sleep much at night for thinking about these cars,” Peyton Sellers said. “We’re constantly trying to get better.”