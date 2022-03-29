NASCAR: Pitbull Celebrates First Win as a Team Owner

We imagine as soon as Ross Chastain crossed the finish line to win his first NASCAR Cup race, Pitbull was fist-pumping and dancing. It’s the Miami thing to do.

‘Cause with Chastain, Pitbull is on fire … as a NASCAR team owner.

NBC’s NASCAR social media account acknowledged the moment after Chastain won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas outside Austin. The account posted a photo of Pitbull, with the caption: “DON’T STOP THE PARTY! Pitbull, YOU’RE A NASCAR WINNING TEAM OWNER.”

And Pitbull, with the quote tweet, wrote “we’re just getting started. Congratulations to Ross Chastain and the Team Trackhouse team!”

Pitbull, otherwise known by his given name Armando Christian Perez, became a co-owner of Trackhouse at the start of the 2021 NASCAR season. Justin Marks, a former driver, also is a co-owner.

And NASCAR embraced Pitbull, the Miami native who has sold more than 100 million records. When the 41-year-old Pitbull is involved, it’s always a party. Plus, he opens NASCAR to Latin markets. So yes, that was the pop star serving as the grand marshal of the 2021 Daytona 500.

This year’s team features drivers Chastain and Daniel Suarez. Chastain is from Florida, while Suarez grew up in Monterrey, Mexico.

When Pitbull first invested in the team, he said he made the investment as a way to unify people.

“It goes to show you through inspiring, no matter what, we’re always going to find a way to bring people together,” Pitbull told AutoSport.com. “That’s what I’m all about. Especially in these times we’re living in right now.

“The most important thing is to let everybody know out there, there’s only one most important race, it’s the human race. It’s what these races are about at this point, bringing the sport, creating the culture, letting everybody out there know through the races, through the cars, through our stories, we just want everybody out there to enjoy. And we’re going to utilize it as a form of uniting everybody out there.”

Chastain’s victory celebration in Austin certainly charmed the NASCAR crowd. The 29-year-old had never won in 120 starts. But coming into the COTA race, he’d posted three straight podium finishes.

Chastain already had his victory celebration planned. His family owns a watermelon farm back in Florida. So Chastain, after doing some smoky victory spins, climbed on the roof of his Camaro and smashed a melon on the track.

The race wasn’t without its controversy. On the final lap, Chastain and AJ Allmendinger were vying for the top spot. Alex Bowman zipped past them. But Ross bumped Allmendinger into Bowman. Allmendinger’s car spun out. And Chastain clinched the win. along beside them.

“At the end of the day we all got to look at ourselves in the mirror,” Allmendinger said.

But at the end of the day, it also proved to be the first NASCAR victory for Pitbull.