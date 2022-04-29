NASCAR: Pitbull To Sponsor Ross Chastain’s Car at Dover

NASCAR has a lot of folks invested nowadays. Look no further than Pitbull being slapped on the side of the Ross Chastain No. 1 for Dover. On the face of things, this looks a little bit out of place. However, it makes a ton of sense if you know the story of Trackhouse Racing, Chastain’s team.

Pitbull, the award-winning pop star, is an investor in Trackhouse. He got in on the ground floor and has had his hands in NASCAR for a couple of years now. So, it makes sense that his top driver would have his boss’ scheme on the car eventually. Now, the question is, what is better? The Pitbull scheme below or the ACM/Dolly Parton scheme from earlier this season?

Check out this Pitbull, Ross Chastain scheme that will be zipping around Dover this weekend.

Making sure to get advertising for his Can’t Stop Us Now tour, Pitbull is going to make the summer a lot of fun. Oh, and you are seeing that right. Zac Brown has his name on the side after featuring in the song Can’t Stop Us Now, which has yet to drop yet. That’s a duo that is going to be bringing the energy, good vibes, and most of all, a party atmosphere. However, before that all starts, this car will take on the Monster Mile.

With Chastain behind the wheel, Pitbull might see his driver and his face get across the finish line first. Chastain is ready for the moment.

I’m not going to lie, I never thought I would drive a @pitbull car (let alone drive for him), but I’m here for it! Can’t wait for @MonsterMile! https://t.co/RJb9ZgdWdb — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) April 28, 2022

“I’m not going to lie, I never thought I would drive a [Pitbull] car (let alone drive for him), but I’m here for it! Can’t wait for [Monster Mile]!” the driver said.

Very exciting times for Trackhouse Racing.

Pitbull’s Face on Ross Chastain’s Car for Dover, Win 3 Coming?

Pitbull has probably been very happy with Ross Chastain this season and Dover might be another big weekend. The No. 1 has found the finish line twice this season. His first win of the year came at COTA and just last Sunday, the driver won at Talladega. After the big-time win, he’s got to be itching for another.

If he can grab another checkered flag, then Chastain will have three wins on the year. He is currently tied with William Byron for the most wins on the year so far. He has the most top-5 finishes on the season as well, with six. Trackhouse Racing has been the biggest surprise of the year and it isn’t just their great paint schemes. If Daniel Suarez can get a solid race in the books, then the team will have a lot to celebrate.

This weekend is another chance for Chastain to prove he’s one of the drivers to beat this year. The Next Gen car evened the field. Now, it’s up to drivers and crews to do the best they can to outwit and outdrive their opponents. Stay tuned for another exciting weekend in NASCAR.