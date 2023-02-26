NASCAR Postpones Xfinity Series Race in Fontana Until Sunday

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Fontana has been postponed until Sunday night due to persistent rain and even some snow. With the decision to push the race to Sunday, the Cup Series drivers will have to take on the track without a previous race to watch.

The Production Alliance Group 300 is being pushed back to approximately 8:00 PM EST on Sunday. That is after the Pala Casino 400 for the Cup Series. This decision came after a full day of trying to dry and prepare the track for racing.

Even though Fontana comes with lights for night racing, the weather isn’t going to let it happen. There were multiple attempts to get the track ready. However, Mother Nature decided against it.

You’re going to be able to catch that Xfinity Series action in Fontana on FS2.

OFFICIAL: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race has been moved to tomorrow (Sunday) at 8p ET on FS2 and the FOX Sports App

So, the good news is that we’re going to have a doubleheader on Sunday. The Cup Series will go at the regular time of 3:30 PM while the Xfinity Series will wait its turn at Fontana. Those Xfinity guys get to be the ones that send that two-mile track into the great beyond.

While it is disappointing, fans would rather see the race get to completion rather than see a weather-shortened affair.

Xfinity Series in Fontana Postponed, Ross Chastain Ready for Doubleheader

One driver you won’t hear any complaints out of is Ross Chastain. He’s slated to drive both races on Sunday and he doesn’t mind it one bit. The Melon Man is going to give it his all as he prepares for 700 miles of racing in one day.

“No plans now to not race both of them,” the driver said about the two races to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “So, opportunity to race at Auto Club again, maybe for the last time. I pushed hard for a while now to get this race. Mario was kind enough to let me do it, as well as Trackhouse letting me go and do this stuff. It’s just… for me it’s a dream to race, period. No matter what I can get in.”

A racer’s racer, Ross Chastain doesn’t fear adversity. If he has to race for Trackhouse and DGM Racing on the same day then so be it. This is the final party at Fontana for NASCAR and he’s getting the Cup and Xfinity Series experience.

Keep your eyes out for Chastain as he starts from the rear of the field. No qualifying puts him a bit behind the rest of the field, but he’ll be ready for the challenge when it comes.