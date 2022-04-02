NASCAR Predictions Favor Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson at Richmond

NASCAR is in Richmond this weekend and Christopher Bell is hoping to run well. Some predictions have Bell winning tomorrow. The beginning of the short track season is always interesting. Richmond Raceway provides a venue that is perfect for close, tight racing and an exciting atmosphere. That D-shaped, 0.75-mile oval has seen a lot of great races in the past.

This season has been all about the young guys. 30-year-old Kyle Larson is the oldest driver to claim a checkered flag this season. With the Next Gen cars, these other guys are getting into the thick of things. Bell is one of those drivers that has struggled a little, but his most recent race should have him feeling confident. The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished a season-high 3rd at the COTA race last weekend.

CBS and SportsLine have a prediction model that seems to like Bell this weekend. Right now, as far as Vegas odds go, Kyle Larson is the favorite once again at 6-1. Meanwhile, the trio of JGR teammates, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr., are all at 17-2 odds. Bell is down at 17-1, but this model likes him for this race.

He has won three Xfinity Series races at the Richmond Raceway. Since jumping up to the Cup Series, he has two top-5 finishes in three starts. This is a very interesting choice if you are a betting person. Short tracks can get messy, so you never know what will happen when cars are against the wall, into each other, or spinning out from a flat.

This season NASCAR has had some surprises, but would it be surprising to see a driver like Christopher Bell take the checkered flag on Sunday?

NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell is Ready to Race in Richmond

After having success on the road course in Austin, TX, Bell is ready for the short track. He has had a good history on the track, and his JGR team has also had a strong past on the course. In fact, JGR has taken the checkered flag in 8 of the last 12 races at Richmond. Two of those were 1-2-3 sweeps! So, why not Bell?

“I think we have potential to run as good as any of them,” Bell said about the upcoming race. “Richmond is one of my best race tracks coming up, so I think we all have high hopes with that.”

All it takes is a little belief and some solid driving. If Bell can keep his car clean and get around the track with minimal issues then he’ll have a shot at this checkered flag. Maybe if he pretends it’s the Xfinity Series he’ll find himself crossing that line before anyone else.