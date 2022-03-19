NASCAR President Steve Phelps Opens Up About Organization Joining 24 Hours of Le Mans

NASCAR President Steve Phelps has managed to get his organization connected with the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s a hell of a race. Ironically, it is one of motor sports’ most revered events. Le Mans even had a movie made about it starring Steve McQueen. Getting the primarily stock-car racing NASCAR into the world of Formula One is definitely changing the course of how Phelps and the organization do business.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps Sees Le Mans as ‘Huge Opportunity’

“This is a huge opportunity for us,” Steve Phelps said at a press conference on Thursday. He was there along with NASCAR and IMSA Chairman Jim France, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, Chevrolet Performance and Motorsports vice president Jim Campbell, and Global Race Tires Stu Grant.

Meanwhile, also at the press conference were Automobile Club de l’Ouest president Pierre Fillon and International Motor Sports Association president John Doonan. Back in February 2022, Phelps was among a number of NASCAR notables that stopped by to chat with Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship on The Marty Smith Podcast for Outsider.

“I think if you think about where NASCAR is and the momentum we had in ’20 and ’21,” he said. “But for those of you who have been at the race track in ’22, there’s a new sense of energy and enthusiasm to the sport that this sport hasn’t had in a long, long time. As evidenced by what happened at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

“The centerpiece of that wasn’t just that amazing venue, it was the Next Gen car,” Phelps said. For instance, the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum was held at the famed Los Angeles Coliseum. Meanwhile, we get more about NASCAR’s journey into Le Mans from MSN.

Phelps Sees Something Special Happening With Next Gen Car, Racing

“And if you think about the racing that we have seen with the Next Gen car in these five races, there’s something special that’s happening here,” he said. “So we are, as a sport, we’re trying to look at things that are unique and different and put us apart. I think that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

In other words, Phelps sees Le Mans as a great opportunity. “We have a series in Europe called the Wheel In Euro series. We know there’s some enthusiasm for NASCAR, you know, stock car racing. But this is going to take it to a new level, right?” Phelps said this has been 50 years in the making “to come back with this project.”

“And we’re excited to partner with Rick Hendrick and his organization in Chevy and Goodyear,” he said. “And to come back to Le Mans.” In conclusion, it’s going to be something worth watching.