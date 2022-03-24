NASCAR: Here’s How Much the Purses Are at Circuit of the Americas

It’s always interesting to see what the NASCAR purses will be on a big weekend. Drivers do their best to earn a nice payday. When sizing up the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Trucks Series payouts, then they are going to be pretty sweet. We get a look at what they will be heading into the weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

NASCAR Purses Are Sized Up For Big COTA Weekend of Races

Total purses for Circuit of the Americas weekend:



Cup–$8,799,709 (includes all $$ paid to charter teams for race, including base amount for showing up plus performance amount based on last three yrs of charter).



Xfinity-$1,654,894



Trucks-$725,505 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 23, 2022

Who will be taking home the big money? Well, we will just have to wait and see who gets the checkered flag. It’s going to be a big weekend of NASCAR winnings getting passed out.

Chase Elliott had a great day at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He finished sixth and found himself at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series point standings. Could he be a favorite heading into Sunday at COTA? He thrives on road courses, so it’s possible. Still, he’ll take a sixth-place finish from the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Chase Elliott Could Be Possible Favorite After Sixth-Place Finish Last Week

He led the race for 29 laps. “It was crazy, for sure,” the NASCAR driver said afterward. “Hopefully, it was fun to watch because I felt like it was wild from my seat. It was very much so like a Daytona or Talladega. Just trying to position yourself there at the right spot and hope it goes your way.”

But there were issues that did involve some tires. See, Atlanta Motor Speedway was repaved before this NASCAR Cup Series season. NASCAR drivers probably did expect some craziness. Still, there were three tire failures that affected drivers in the lead.

An on-track incident would lead to a race-ending wreck for the drivers. All of them were caused by a right rear failure in front of the field. NASCAR tire manufacturer Goodyear intends to dig deeper into the malfunctions.

“They are all the same manufacturer, we do know that. And that’s a little bit suspicious,” Goodyear Racing Director Greg Stucker said. “The fact that it’s the right rear is kind of unique and strange because the right rear is not the most heavily loaded position on the race car. That’s the right front.”

When it comes to this week’s race in the Next-Gen cars, Aric Almirola is ready to go. “Our cars used to be offset,” he said. “And they were more designed to go just left-hand only, so it was more of a big deal to swap over to go road racing. Now, these cars are more symmetrical. Because of that, it is more specifically designed to go left and right, which suits it very well for road racing. The car is very capable – it handles well, it brakes very well.”