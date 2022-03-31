NASCAR: Here’s the Qualifying Order for Richmond Raceway

We’re only a few days away from the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Before we get to race day, we still have to get through the qualifying portion of the weekend. Well, we now know the qualifying order for the NASCAR at Richmond Raceway.

The NASCAR Qualifying Order at Richmond

Some highlights include B.J. McCleod at No.1, Bubba Wallace at No. 4, Kyle Larson down at No. 26, and Chase Elliott all the way down at No. 36. The full list is included below.

Group A: Group B:

BJ McLeod Corey LaJoie Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Bubba Wallace Kurt Busch Ty Dillon Harrison Burton Chris Buescher Kyle Busch Michael McDowell Chase Briscoe Justin Haley Austin Dillon Erik Jones William Byron Tyler Reddick Ryan Blaney Alex Bowman Greg Biffle Garrett Smithley Landon Cassill Cody Ware AJ Allmendinger Brad Keselowski Cole Custer Kyle Larson Todd Gilliland Joey Logano Denny Hamlin Daniel Suarez Aric Almirola Kevin Harvick Christopher Bell Austin Cindric Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott Ross Chastain

Christopher Bell Is Excited Heading to Richmond

There have been a lot of surprises this season. Ross Chastain is one that immediately stands out this season. Another is Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing. He heads to Richmond coming off a top-5 finish at COTA last weekend. Bell is young, just 27-years-old, but there is a lot of excitement for this NASCAR driver and he feels good heading into Richmond.

He told NASCAR, “I think it all boils down to having really fast cars to drive.” He continued, “Being at JGR, their road-course program is very strong. Last week was no exception. We weren’t as strong as what we typically are, but we still have all the resources to go out there and run well. I enjoy it. It’s very difficult and I think that’s what drivers like – to be able to showcase their talent.” It’s a work in progress, but Bell is happy with where the team is at. Bell understands what ultimately wins in the sport and what it takes.

He added, “I think we have potential to run as good as any of them.” He concluded, “Richmond is one of my best race tracks coming up, so I think we all have high hopes with that.”

Odds to Win at Richmond

Chase Elliott is the favorite on Sunday. Vegas opened with the Hendrick Motorsports star driver as 8-to-1 to take home the checkered flag on Sunday. Elliott is yet to win a race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, but he’s been right there. He has been extremely consistent all season long. His consistency is why he currently sits atop the leaderboard in points in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, with teammates, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, and William Byron all winning races in 20222, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champ is still looking to join the winner’s circle.

No. 2? That’s right, Kyle Larson. Elliott’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports is right behind Elliott at 9-to-1 odds to win on Sunday. Either way, the odds are looking good for Hendrick Motorsports to have another fine Sunday afternoon on the track. Only time will tell if Elliott is able to pull it off in the Toyota Owners 400.