NASCAR Qualifying Session Canceled for Atlanta Motor Speedway Race This Weekend

If you had plans to go attend the NASCAR qualifying session in Atlanta this weekend, then we have some news for you. It’s not happening. While the Atlanta Motor Speedway will host this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series are, there will be no qualifying runs. Word came down through the NASCAR Twitter account on Friday and it looks like Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend, will be leading the field.

NEWS: Saturday's qualifying session has been canceled and the field will be set by the rule book.@ChaseBriscoe_14 will lead the field to the green on Sunday at @amsupdates. pic.twitter.com/duRRiI9uDr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 18, 2022

NASCAR Fans React To News of Qualifying Not Happening In Atlanta

Upon hearing the news, fans were sharing their thoughts on social media ahead of Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. One writes: “Guys they’re doing this to make practice a priority.” Another replies: “It’s the right move. Practice gonna be way more important and can’t really do qualifying without practice anyway.”

This NASCAR fan appears to be clued into some things about the Atlanta race’s weekend. The person writes: “Death, taxes, and rain during Atlanta race weekend.” And we get one more to boot: “It is what is [spl it] is.” There you go. Just a few of the reactions ahead of the big race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

But what a weekend it will be. Now that Chase Briscoe is at the pole, then we’ll see how the rest of the field unfurls itself. We know that he managed to take the checkered flag at the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Pole Sitter Chase Briscoe Got Shoutout From Hero Tony Stewart

That was one emotional run for him, too. After the race, Briscoe admitted that he cried the whole last lap. One thing that has mattered to him is carrying on the winning tradition of the No. 14 car. His idol and hero Tony Stewart drove that one in his career.

He’s now behind the wheel of that numbered car. Briscoe even got a shoutout on social media from Stewart himself. These days, you can find Tony as an analyst for NASCAR races. If you can’t make it to Atlanta, though, then we have you covered. It’ll start at 3 p.m. Eastern on Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, located in Hampton, Ga. Catch the race on FOX Sports and it’ll be available on the fuboTV streaming platform.

Improvements have been made on the track. It has been repaved for the first time since 1997. Also, there was some reprofiling that took place, too. The track’s banking increased while there also had some spaces widened and narrowed in the racing surface itself. Sure, it looks like the weather will be a factor in the racing itself. But NASCAR drivers will be aware of this and can run out there on Race Day on Sunday.