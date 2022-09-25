NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan

Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d.

Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.

We've got tempers boiling over at @MartinsvilleSwy



Andrew Grady takes out his frustration on Davey Callihan after an accident in Heat 1@FloRacing pic.twitter.com/DeBkUQ27Xy — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) September 24, 2022

Grady said after the qualifying session that Callihan flipped him off, leading to his retaliation.

Andrew Grady says Davey Callihan flipped him off when he went to talk so he decided to 'Mike Tyson his head.'



He says there are dumbasses who have no business driving a Lawn Mower much less a Late Model at Martinsville.



Says that Callihan wrecked him and Brandon Pierce. pic.twitter.com/X1m99JRYOj — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) September 24, 2022

“He flipped me off, so I started Mike Tyson-ing his head,” Grady said, via Racing News 365. “At the end of the day, we were really, really good, the car was really fast, but you get these dumbasses and they have no business running a late model, much less a lawn mower. He wasn’t close, he divebombed me, and wrecked Brandon Pearce in the process and I wanted to talk to him, but he flipped me off, so I started Mike Tyson-ing his head.

“You are in a grown ass sport, and if you wreck a man, you can take a grown man ass-whipping, that’s how I see it.”

Tempers Flare in NASCAR Roots Qualifying Session at Martinsville

Callihan, meanwhile, had a much different perspective on the incident. He claims he did not flip Grady off and would have welcomed a conversation.

"It was for a transfer position at Martinsville. From my perspective, I was there. It was close."



He says he didn't flip off Andrew Grady and would have had a conversation about it.



"We were fighting for our lives out there."



Davey Callihan makes the Martinsville 300. pic.twitter.com/edPBJrGKgI — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) September 24, 2022

“Just hard racing. I do apologize to the one, but we’re fighting for our life out there,” Callihan said. “So just did what I had to do.”