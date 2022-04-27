NASCAR: Racing Legend Red Farmer Speaks on Continuing to Compete at 89-Years-Old

Some legends never retire. That’s the case for NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer who is still racing to this day in Alabama. This past weekend, with NASCAR racing at Talladega, it was a great reminder that Farmer is still at it on the dirt track just next door to the giant oval. That’s where the member of the Alabama Gang still calls home.

When he was a young driver, he was tearing up the NASCAR Late Model Series that would eventually become the Xfinity Series. Now, his whole family is full of racers. Even those that aren’t in the cars are helping out at the track. It’s a family affair and clearly, Farmer wouldn’t have it any other way.

Competing in the CRUSA Dirt Late Model car series, Farmer and his grandsons all compete against one another. In case you thought he had lost his touch, think again. Even at 89 years old, in his 73rd year of racing, he is still competing well against his competition.

In that F-97, he was able to beat out his grandson on the track. There’s just something about working on your own car and then competing in it.

“You work on your car, I work on them and build them myself, you know, and then you need to go out there and compete against somebody then see how it worked out,” the driver said to Fox & Friends. “So, you get the satisfaction from that.”

Red Farmer became a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the class of 2021. Now, he spends his days at the Talladega Dirt Track. Saturday nights, he and his grandsons race while his wife sells merch and his daughter gets food prepped for the crew.

He can’t let those young guys think they can take advantage of him, though.

“Let’s put it this way,” Farmer said. “Last year, I finished sixth in the standings for the whole year and one of them [his grandsons] was seventh and one of them was eighth.”

Over the course of his career, Red Farmer has over 700 wins total from NASCAR to other series across the country, mainly in the southeast. He has always stayed true to his home state of Alabama. Racing there throughout the 1950s and, well, pretty much his entire life. He finished his Cup Series career with three top-10 finishes, but his impact on the sport cannot be measured in wins and losses.