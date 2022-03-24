NASCAR: Rajah Caruth To Make Xfinity Series Debut at Richmond Raceway

When NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway this season on April 2, Rajah Caruth will make his Xfinity Series debut. The driver has raced in the ARCA Menards Series East and Late Model Series. At 19-years-old, he recently had a great 2021 season that included three wins in Late Model races.

When he makes his debut, he will be just the third Black NASCAR driver that is currently racing in a national NASCAR series. He has big expectations and results that back it up.

What to Know About Rajah Caruth

NASCAR Xfinity Series in Richmond will be where Rajah Caruth makes his debut

He has been a standout in the ARCA Menards Series with multiple top 10 and top 5 finishes

Caruth races for Rev Racing in ARCA and will race under Alpha Prime Racing in the Xfinity Series

The driver will be behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro

Caruth’s earliest expereince behind the wheel was iRacing, he did not drive a real life racecar until he was 16 years old

Rajah Caruth is going to be a name to know. That is if he lives up to the hype. The first step towards doing just that will be at Richmond Raceway. Caruth defines a new generation of drivers. It isn’t common for a driver to have spent so much time in iRacing, however, it is clear that the success has translated very well.

“Richmond Raceway was the first track where I ever attended a NASCAR race as a kid, so it’s incredibly personal to me that my Xfinity Series race will be here,” Caruth said. “This is a truly full-circle moment for me to actually be one of the drivers out there on the track. It’s the culmination of everything I have been working towards. I look forward to taking my racing career to the next level and seeing how I perform in the Xfinity Series.”

I’m not being paid to tweet this but I do really love @iRacing.



If I do good at Richmond next week, a large credit will be due to the sim. 😎 pic.twitter.com/VpA99VrIEh — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) March 22, 2022

Clearly, this is a big moment for the young driver. In the ARCA Menards Series, he has three wins in Late Model races. In the East Series, he had six starts and was able to secure four top-10 finishes. That included two top-five finishes as well. Throw that on top of what he did in 2020 as a 17-year-old… this kid is a shooting star.

NASCAR Newcomer has Busy Part-Time Xfinity Schedule

While this NASCAR season isn’t full-time for Rajah Caruth, he has a busy schedule. When he’s done at Richmond in his Xfinity debut, he will turn towards Dover International Speedway for the A-GAME 200. From there, his schedule takes him to Pocono, Kansas, Martinsville, as well as Phoenix. Those are some pretty great courses to get out on and get that first experience.

While he races in the National ARCA Menard Series this season full-time, he has iRacing duties to attend to as well. Get ready to see a new name out on the track.