NASCAR ratings revealed for Geico 500 at Talladega

NASCAR‘s Cup Series visit to Talladega for the Geico 500 brought in a larger audience than 2022. FOX Sports recently revealed its viewership numbers from Sunday’s trip to the historic track.

FOX reported that the Geico 500 had 4.554 million viewers during Sunday’s race. The event peaked between 6:45-7 p.m. with 5.847 million tuning in at the time.

Per Kelly Crandall of RACER, that’s a 5% increase from last year’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. It’s also the second-best performance for a NASCAR Cup Series race on FOX since the Daytona 500 back in February.

Fox Sports says Talladega Superspeedway had 4,554,000 viewers Sunday afternoon. That is up 5% from last year (4,336,000) and is the network's best performance for a Cup Series race since the Daytona 500 in February. The race peaked at 6:45-7 p.m. with 5,847,000 viewers — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) April 25, 2023

Those watching Sunday’s race had plenty to get excited about at the end of the Geico 500. The race went into double-overtime and the fireworks didn’t stop then.

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney — running first and second on the final lap — collided on the last lap of the event. Wallace attempted to block Blaney and got a little too close, causing the No. 23 to spin out.

Blaney kept control of his car, but the wiggle allowed just enough room for Kyle Busch to avoid contact and cross the finish line first. It was Busch’s first win at Talladega Superspeedway since 2008.

KYLE BUSCH WINS AT TALLADEGA AS CARS CRASH BEHIND HIM. The race ends under caution after Bubba Wallace goes around following contact from Ryan Blaney. https://t.co/Y7rYJKb3rS pic.twitter.com/zQ5bDxeQAg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 23, 2023

After the race, Busch acknowledged that he had a strong car but that “sometimes you gotta get lucky” to win a race. He certainly took advantage of that opportunity at the Geico 500.

“Sometimes, you gotta be lucky,” Busch said. “Some of these races come down to that and you gotta take it when they come your way. The seas kinda parted there … they were trying to push draft and the cars are just not stable enough to do that.

“I saw the 23 just get a little bit sideways and I said, ‘Just get out of the way. Just miss it.’”

Bubba Wallace Takes Blame for Final Lap Wreck at Talladega

Wallace had a chance to take home the checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday but came up a lap short. But the driver of the No. 23 car didn’t place any blame on Blaney for the accident.

He pointed the finger at himself for falling short of a win.

“Close, close block and just sent us around. Not the 12’s fault,” Wallace said. “I honestly thought that he would leave me high and dry coming back around. … I caused that one — I thought it would play out a little different. … Not the 12’s fault at all.”

Because of the issue on the final lap, Wallace finished the race in 28th place. Blaney still crossed the finish line in second behind Busch.

“Hate it. Hate it for our team. That’s just how it goes,” Wallace said. “A great day for us but a crap result.”