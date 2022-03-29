NASCAR: Reason for Brad Keselowski’s Serious Penalty Still Remains Unknown

Following the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, NASCAR officials slammed Brad Keselowski and his team with a severe penalty for modifying a standardized part. Though his punishment didn’t quite break the record for stiffest penalty of all time, it came close. The illegal modification cost RFK Racing 100 driver points, 100 owner points, 10 playoff points, and $100,000 in fines.

NASCAR Stays Quiet About Brad Keselowski’s Penalty

Back in 2007, NASCAR handed Michael Waltrip a 100 point and $100,000 penalty. When this happened, the organization was very specific regarding the cause. Waltrip stood accused of cheating, coating the inside of his stock car engine with an illegal substance believed to be a component of jet fuel.

With Brad Keselowski, NASCAR has been far less forthcoming. Though NASCAR officials did say the crushing L2-level penalty was a result of “the modification of a single source supplied part,” they haven’t yet divulged the specific part modified.

NEWS: NASCAR issues deduction of 100 owner points, 100 driver points and 10 NASCAR Playoff Points to the No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team for modifying a single source supplied part.



Crew chief Matt McCall has been fined $100,000 and suspended for the next four races. pic.twitter.com/6m9PR38R6J — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 24, 2022

Now, this isn’t necessarily unusually secretive of NASCAR. The RFK Racing team still has an open appeal with the organization, making the lack of details a little more understandable.

That said, NASCAR fans are desperate to learn the full story, especially those rooting for Brad Keselowski. Heading into the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Keselowski sat at a comfortable 14th position in the points standings. Following the enormous penalty, however, Keselowski dropped all the way to 35th place.

NASCAR Drivers Comment on Brad Keselowski Penalty

Ahead of this Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Keselowski’s former teammate, Joey Logano, told FOX that what happened to the No. 6 team terrified him and the other drivers.

“I’m pretty sure it scares the hell out of everyone,” Logano said. “[NASCAR] said they were gonna put their foot down. We don’t know what it was or what happened, but we do know the penalty was huge. I don’t know…we know we probably shouldn’t screw around.”

Joey Logano says the penalty NASCAR issued to RFK Racing should scare everyone as a sign that NASCAR is putting its foot down. pic.twitter.com/NTbx7uI6hv — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 26, 2022

Though the penalty put Brad Keselowski’s playoff chances in serious jeopardy, the RFK Racing co-owner hasn’t given up hope. “It’s not crippling,” Keselowski said after his qualifying round at COTA. “We’re going to get out of this what we make of it. And we can use this as a moment to drown in our own tears or get stronger and be better. I’m committed to the latter of the two.”