NASCAR Releases Statement on Final Appeal Decision for Kaulig Racing After Controversial Process

NASCAR has released a statement regarding the final appeal decision for Kaulig Racing. The organization opted to restore the team’s points after a controversial process.

“NASCAR believes that Kaulig Racing committed the violations documented in the penalty notice, that the penalties were appropriate, and that the three-person appeals panel ruled correctly when hearing the Kaulig appeal on April 5,” the statement said. “However, in the interest of treating all competitors fairly, NASCAR today requested that the Final Appeals Officer remove the race and playoff points from the penalty.”

The full release was shared by FOX’s Bob Pockrass:

Here is NASCAR statement on why it requested the change in penalty during the final appeals hearing. The rules changes of what the appeals officer can do go into effect with penalties that started at Bristol. https://t.co/lc54Yp1kkD pic.twitter.com/nA8Lzyiujf — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 18, 2023

Kaulig Racing had a single louver taken off of Justin Haley’s car at Phoenix after practice, resulting in a penalty. NASCAR docked the team 100 points for the offense as well as $100,000.

The process turned controversial when NASCAR overturned its ruling against Hendrick Motorsports for a similar infraction. The louver had been taken off of four of the team’s Cup Series cars.

Hendrick’s teams faced 100-point penalties and a grand total of $400,000 in fines.

The No. 5, 9, 24 and 48 Cup Series teams had 100 owners points and playoff points restored. NASCAR upheld the $100,000 fines. The $400,000 fine for Hendrick marks the largest fine given out to a team in NASCAR history. It surpassed Michael Waltrip Racing’s $300,000 fine from 2013. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman will receive the same points back from the initial reduction.

Now the penalties match up for both teams. It’s a much fairer outcome.

Final Appeals Officer Bill Mullis Releases Statement on Kaulig Racing

After NASCAR made its final decision on Kaulig Racing Final Appeals Officer Bill Mullis released a statement.

“In the interest of fairness, NASCAR has requested that I remove the driver/owner race and playoff points from the penalty to Kaulig Racing,” said Mullis. “I have agreed to this request, per the Rule Book. During its opening remarks, NASCAR stated it believes that the violations did occur, the penalties were appropriate and the three-person appeals panel ruled correctly.

“But, because the Kaulig infraction closely mirrored that of Hendrick Motorsports (modified louver at Phoenix Raceway), NASCAR requested I rule in the same manner as the three-person appeals panel following the Hendrick Motorsports appeal on March 29.”

NASCAR heads to Talladega this weekend for the Geico 500. Coverage airs on FOX and the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET.