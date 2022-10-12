NASCAR Renames iRacing Series Championship Trophy in Honor of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Another day and another great honor for Dale Earnhardt Jr as NASCAR made a big announcement for the iRacing Series. The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Championship trophy is being renamed to honor Dale Jr.

For those that don’t know, iRacing and Dale Jr. have a history. The Hall of Famer won the first race in the history of the iRacing Series. Since then, Earnhardt has been more than happy to help build the phenomenon that has prepared a new generation of drivers.

This one's for @DaleJr! 🏆



We're proud to announce the eNASCAR Coca-Cola @iRacing Series Championship trophy has been renamed in Dale's honor. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 12, 2022

NASCAR President Steve Phelps released a statement on the renaming.

“For decades, there has been no more important ambassador for NASCAR than you. Your love and enthusiasm for NASCAR racing extends all areas of the sport – and that includes racing simulation and the influential role that iRacing has played in today’s NASCAR. Your commitment to iRacing has helped the technology grow over the years to become a widely popular platform that is helping NASCAR reach and engage new fans around the world.”

The eNASCAR iRacing Series is in the playoffs right now. It is just like the Cup Series schedule but simulated with the iRacing technology. They are racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway tonight. The championship will be at the virtual Phoenix Raceway on October 25th at 9:00 PM EST.

iRacing, Dale Jr., and the Future of NASCAR

Drivers like William Byron came up in iRacing. There is a young generation of racers that have experience or solely came up in the iRacing scene. With streaming and esports becoming more and more popular, simulation drivers have fanbases and are able to monetize in more than just one way.

The eNASCAR iRacing Series will finish its season later this month and one driver will take the Dale Earnhardt Jr. championship trophy home for the first time ever. What makes this even cooler is the fact that Dale Jr. himself is going to design the trophy. Who knows what it could look like? But, he promises the drivers will love it.

AND… I got to design this years trophy. Im confident that the winner will be extra happy and the losers will be extra sad. https://t.co/bOfuGSyASf — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 12, 2022

It is a new day in the sport of NASCAR. Expect to hear more about iRacing and the eNASCAR series in the future. The sport only continues to grow.