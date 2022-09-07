Once again we will see NASCAR take to Nashville in the fall. Champions Week will be back at the Music City Center for 2022. In November we’re going to see the champions of each NASCAR series formally crowned. There will also be other special honors and events as part of the weekend festivities.

This is the third year in a row that the awards and Champions Week have called Music City Home. There has been a growing relationship between Nashville and NASCAR, or more of a rekindled flame, really. The fans in Tennessee and the city have not disappointed, that’s for sure.

December 1 is when the NASCAR Awards will go down. The champions of the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series will be crowned. This will be the last year of the Camping World sponsorship, with Craftsman coming back on to sponsor the Truck Series starting in 2023. So, whoever wins is a future trivia question answer right there for you, Outsiders.

NASCAR Brings it Back to Nashville

NASCAR made the announcement on Tuesday, September, 6.

“We are pleased to announce our return to Music City for the celebration to crown our series champions,” Pete Jung, SVP Chief Marketing Officer said, via NASCAR.com. “We are delighted to bring the celebration to Nashville once again, as the city’s energy and passion for motorsports never cease to amaze us. [NASCAR is] looking forward to being back following the conclusion of the 2022 season.”

It's like music to our ears 🎵🏆🏁 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 6, 2022

This is a ceremony that goes back to the early 1980s. For years, these awards were hosted in New York City. It stayed that way for 29 years from 1981-2009 and then things changed. Las Vegas was the second home of Champions Week and the awards presentation.

Starting in 2019, NASCAR moved everything to Nashville and if you ask us, it’s been a great decision.

Cup Series Playoffs Continue

It looks like the NASCAR x Nashville connection is growing deeper. While we know where the awards will be given out, we have a lot of racing left to see before that happens. Nine races remain in the playoffs and Kansas is next up on the schedule. There have been some changes made ahead of the Hollywood Casino 400.

If you didn’t notice last Sunday, there was a bit of a fire issue. Kevin Harvick and JJ Yeley had their Ford Mustangs burst into flames at certain points in the race. It ruined the first race of the playoffs for Harvick who is searching for another Cup Series championship.

Changes that NASCAR has made will include the use of a flame retardant coating. The intumescent coating is going to help prevent fires. There is also a mandatory change involved that each team will have to address ahead of the race on Sunday.