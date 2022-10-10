NASCAR Reviewing Cole Custer, 41 Team’s Last Lap ‘Incident’ at Charlotte Roval

That finish at the Charlotte Roval was something. Now, NASCAR is looking at Cole Custer and his 41 team’s last-lap moves. The last lap is going to get a look over by officials to make sure that there wasn’t any wrongdoing.

Some viewers thought that Cole Custer intentionally threw a block and lost spots at the finish in order to help teammate Chase Briscoe. NASCAR will make sure that didn’t happen. Before fans get too excited, any penalties from this incident would have no bearing on the playoff standings.

“NASCAR is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from the 41 car following its incident on the backstretch during the final lap,” NASCAR said in a statement. “NASCAR will communicate the results of the review early this week. Any potential penalties would not affect the Round of 8 field.”

At the end of this one, Cole Custer finished in 24th. His teammate, Briscoe was able to pull off a 9th-place finish to send himself to the Round of 8. But when the race got down to the end, Custer was in 8th place. NASCAR is going to see if that move on the backstretch chicane was intentional and will hand out penalties accordingly.

Cole Custer Says Flat Tire to Blame for Issues

After the race was over, Cole Custer was asked about the last lap move or incident or whatever it was. He didn’t say anything about blocking for his teammate or making a move against the field. However, he did explain why what happened, happened. At least from his perspective.

His team radioed in that he had a flat after he felt some vibrations in the car. He got run into by the 3 of Austin Dillon, and that’s what led to the issue.

“Thought I had a flat, had a vibration, got ran over,” he said, via Matt Weaver of Racing America.

Kyle Larson was eliminated from the playoffs as a result of this move and he’s not going to be able to get back into it regardless of what happens here. NASCAR will likely hand out a stiff penalty for any wrongdoing that did occur if any did at all.

Road-course racing can get tricky, but this deserves a second look. NASCAR will try to make a decision on this as soon as they can.