NASCAR: RFK Racing Appeals Penalty Issued to No. 6 Cup Series Team

NASCAR team RFK Racing is appealing a penalty that was handed down to the No. 6 Cup Series racing team on Thursday. This is the car of Brad Keselowski, who is a co-owner on the team. And the penalty under appeal is at the L2 level. NASCAR officials handed it out and this proves quite costly at the present time.

NASCAR Team RFK Racing Is Appealing Penalty Handed Down

Now, RFK Racing, which stands for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, issued a statement on Friday about this matter. It said, “In connection to the penalties announced yesterday by NASCAR, we have filed a notice of appeal and look forward to the opportunity to work through the process.”

Officials issued the penalty on Thursday morning. It is costing the team and owner 100 points for the driver points and owner points, respectively. This L2-level penalty comes from Sections 14.1 and 14.5 in the NASCAR Rule Book. These relate to the modification of a single source supplied part.

Additionally, crew chief Matt McCall receives a $100,000 fine and a suspension. He’s out for the next NASCAR Cup Series points races right now. If this No. 6 team does end up qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, then it will lose 10 NASCAR Playoff points. A three-member panel from the National Motorsports Appeals Panel will hear and consider the appeal at a later date.

Penalties Occurred After Car Breakdown From Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

This is some serious stuff involving Keselowski and his team. See, these penalties come from “unapproved adjustments” to the driver’s car at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend.

No word was given about the penalties right away. A teardown of the car led to the issuance of these penalties. It sends Brad Keselowski down to last place among full-time drivers when it comes to points in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. We will have to wait and see what happens after the appeal and if these harsh penalties will be reduced or dropped. One thing is for sure: that decision will affect the way he goes about his business.

Meanwhile, Keselowski, 38, has been a regular on the NASCAR scene for some time. He talked about his approach to driving with “The Obstacle Is The Way” author Ryan Holiday on The Daily Stoic Podcast.

“I’ve gotten to a spot where I’m kind of able to ‘turn the fear off’ like a light switch,” he said. “Look, I’m in the car. I know something can happen to me. But you know what? I’m OK with that. I’m not afraid of getting hurt. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m more afraid of just not performing.”