NASCAR TV Schedule: Here’s How, When To Watch the Races at Richmond Raceway

This weekend, NASCAR drivers roll into the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, for the first short-track contest of the season. The action begins on Saturday with the Xfinity Series’ Go Bowling 250 and ends with Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series race. Though there’s no NASCAR Truck Series race this weekend, the TV schedule is still absolutely packed.

Here are a few details about the races:

NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250 250 laps 187.5 miles Defending winner: Noah Gragson

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 400 laps 300 miles Defending winner: Alex Bowman



What to Expect at the Richmond Raceway

At just 0.75 miles, the Richmond Raceway provides an experience unlike any other. The D-shaped, asphalt race track allows drivers to reach incredible speeds, earning the Raceway a reputation as the short track that races like a superspeedway.

And for Xfinity Series fans, this Saturday’s race is sure to be an exciting one, as this weekend marks the first week of the Dash 4 Cash incentive program. Along with defending Go Bowling 250 champion Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Hill, and Sam Mayer will compete for the $100,000 prize.

Allmendinger, Hill, and Mayer have their work cut out for them, however, as Noah Gragson is the only driver in NASCAR history to win 3 out of 4 prizes in one season.

This weekend’s festivities also include the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150, the second race of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season.

Richmond endured some less than ideal weather ahead of the weekend, with a tornado warning issued in the Richmond Raceway area Thursday afternoon. However, it looks like we can expect favorable conditions for both the Xfinity and Cup Series races.

NASCAR TV Schedule at the Richmond Raceway This Weekend

Listed below is the full TV schedule for this weekend’s NASCAR event at the Richmond Raceway, including the times of each event and where to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard.

Friday, April 1

12:00 PM: ARCA Menards Series NAPA Auto Parts 150 – USA

6:00 PM: NASCAR Race Hub – FS1

6:30 PM: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 – MRN

Saturday, April 2

8:30 AM: Xfinity Series Practice/Qualifying – FS1

10:30 AM: Cup Series Busch Light Pole Qualifying – FS1, MRN

12:30 PM: NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity – FS1

1:30 PM: Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 – FS1, MRN

Sunday, April 3