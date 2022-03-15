NASCAR: Rick Hendrick Is Letting Racing Fans Check Out His $5 Million ‘Hypercar’

Avid car collector and NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick is showing off his $5 million “Hypercar” for racing fans at an upcoming show.

Fans can inspect his rare Ferrari LaFerrari at Charlotte’s Auto Fair April 7 -10. The yearly event features at least 50 car club displays with over 10,000 vendor spaces.

There will be around 1,500 collectible cars for sale in a particular part of the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

The McClatchy News Service reported on the rare car’s upcoming reveal.

One-day tickets go for $10 on April 7. The price goes up to $15 for April 8-9. A four-day weekend pass sells for $40. Admission is free for ages 12 and under with an adult.

Rick Hendrick Hypercar Is A Winner

NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Rick Hendrick is quite the collector. Is this rare car that tops 100 mph in 4.8 seconds his top car? It might be up there.

A Charlotte AutoFair press release billed the car as “so exclusive that most of us will never see one in person.”

It went on to call the Ferrari LaFerrari “hyper-fast,” “hyper-expensive,” “hyper rare,” “hyperlight,” “hyper civilized,” and “hyper thirsty.”

You know it’s special when the Italian automaker only made 499 coupes from 2013 to 2016. A similar car, the LaFerrari Aperta, came out with 210 vehicles.

Before the LaFerrari, the car company came out with four additional fantastic trendsetting cars. They were 1984–87 twin-turbocharged 288 GTO (272 built), 1987–92 twin-turbo F40 (1,315 built), the 1995–97 V-12 F50 (349 created), and the 2002–04 Enzo (400 built).

Hendrick Had To Be On List To Get Rare Car

Speedway officials want you to know that Hendrick’s car is among the world’s rarest vehicles because “being wealthy or famous wasn’t enough to get someone on a list to buy one.”

These unique, posh LaFerraris went only to the most high-profile repeat customers.

Here are a few more specs on the car. These 950-horsepower cars have a 6.3-liter V-12 engine and hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. They also clock out at an astonishing 218 mph while weighing as much as a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord.

And they don’t hit the streets often. Why? They’re hyper-thirsty. They get 12 miles per gallon of good premium stuff in the city. Highways fare slightly better with 16 miles per gallon. But when you get out on the road, they’re pretty easy to drive with their seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

The auto show will also show off more steller cars, including a Ford GT40 from the 2019 “Ford vs. Ferrari” movie. There’s going to be a “Best of the Best” from the recent car show circuit with a throwback number of AMC products.

Finally, a wedge-shaped 1966 Cannara I sports car will be at the event.