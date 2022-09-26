NASCAR: Rick Ware Racing Announces Cody Ware Released from Care Center After Scary Crash

Some really great news from the NASCAR Cup Series in Texas as Cody Ware has been released from the infield care center. The No. 51 Rick Ware Racing driver will be on his way home following the accident. He wrecked his Ford Mustang into the outer wall and then once again into the wall on pit road.

Viewers saw as Cody Ware made his way out of the car. However, he collapsed soon after. It was announced that Ware was put on a stretcher and taken to the infield care center via ambulance. There wasn’t a whole lot else revealed for what felt like a very long time. Thankfully, we heard good news from RWR and NASCAR soon enough.

The wreck was another reminder of the arguments that drivers have made about the safety of the Next Gen cars. Let’s remember that Kurt Busch is still not driving in the Cup Series following a hard hit and concussion symptoms at Pocono. It’s not something that can be solved in just a week between races, either.

Fans were rightfully worried about Cody Ware after the wreck. Seeing something like that brings memories of bad wrecks in the past. While we haven’t seen a lot of these cars take off into the air this season, we have seen a lot of hard hits that have rattled drivers.

NASCAR on Cody Ware

Soon after hitting the wall and being taken to the care center, NASCAR put out a statement on Cody Ware. Fans replied immediately with complaints about the cars and more.

.@CodyShaneWare was taken to the infield care center following an accident at @TXMotorSpeedway.



Cody climbed from his car on pit road before being transported. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 25, 2022

About 80 minutes later, NASCAR announced that Cody Ware was going to be released from the care center. This scary situation could have been worse, but it could have been much better as well. The safety of the drivers should be the top priority at all times. Let’s hope to see changes in the future to make sure incidents like this don’t happen as often and don’t end with such serious circumstances.

Of course, the hot track at Texas didn’t help things. It only made the track slicker and caused issues for drivers throughout the race.

Thank goodness that Cody Ware was able to be released from the care center following what looked like a nightmare situation.