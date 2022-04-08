NASCAR: Riley Green Headlining Talladega’s Saturday Night Infield Concert

Country music singer Riley Green will feast on some home cooking in Alabama and at the legendary NASCAR track Talladega Superspeedway. Green, an Alabama native, will headline the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on April 23. It will be during GEICO 500 weekend.

Riley Green Will Headline Saturday Night Concert at Talladega

This marks the second time that Riley Green has played at the Saturday Night Concert. He was born in nearby Jacksonville, Ala. Green learns about songwriting and performing while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green. Green did oversee the Golden Saw Music Hall.

Young Riley would share the stage with Green and others. He happens to be a student of country, bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. His debut album in 2019 is titled “Different ‘Round Here.” It has produced two Platinum-certified singles “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died.”

Additionally, People praised that song as one that “might take him to a whole new stratosphere.” It’s also one in that he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers. Riley Green co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone describes as “Drinks-in-the-air Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate.” Green also wins ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year in 2020.

Country Music Star Is All Ready To Play At NASCAR Track

“Playing at the Talladega Superspeedway in 2019 was a dream come true for me,” Green says. “Ever since I was a kid, we would drive down to the racetrack on Saturday for the concert that night and stay for the Sunday race. Some of my favorite memories as a kid were watching Dale Earnhardt Sr. with my granddaddy on Sunday afternoons. I am really looking forward to getting the opportunity to come back again and play at that iconic place.”

Meanwhile, several additional opportunities await fans at Talladega Superspeedway during the upcoming weekend. They include the fan-favorite 140,000-square-foot Talladega Garage Experience. This will include up-close access to Garage Viewing Walkways, Pre-Race Ceremonies, and Victory Lane. In addition, toss in hospitality areas such as Fan Suites, Premium Box seating, and Busch Balcony; and a limited number of remaining RV camping spots.

NASCAR’s new ‘Next Gen’ car will see its first action on Talladega’s 33-degree banking in the GEICO 500, which starts at 3 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, April 24. Debuting at the Daytona 500, the Next Gen car is a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry.

In conclusion, admission to the Saturday Night Infield Concert is free to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event on April 24. To see all weekend admission opportunities, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.