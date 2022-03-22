NASCAR: Road Racing Expert Andy Lally Set to Take Over the Live Fast No. 78 Ford at COTA

Last year marked the first time NASCAR and its Cup Series drivers visited the 3.4 mile road course in Austin, Texas for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at COTA (Circuit of the Americas). As NASCAR’s finest will roll through Austin once again this weekend, teams are already busy making preparations for the atypical race. Live Fast Motorsports, in particular, is taking additional measures to ensure success, putting famed road racing expert Andy Lally behind the wheel of their No. 78 Ford Mustang.

I am so psyched for this! This car is clean and beautiful! Thank you Maintenance Supplies and MF1 Fantasy! can’t wait to get this #78 on track! @teamlivefast #NASCAR https://t.co/9DTfIch3Q6 — Andy Lally (@AndyLally) March 22, 2022

In a statement released by the Live Fast team, Andy Lally said, “This is such a cool opportunity. I’ve been excited about the Next-Gen car and am always in touch with BJ and Matt. We had a great time working together last year so the moment there was possibility to climb back in the car and race with these guys again, I jumped at the chance.”

“Having MF1 and MaintenenceSupply.com on board with us makes it a little more special,” Lally continued. “I’ve worked with both of these sponsors before. The car rendering looks amazing and I can’t wait to see it in person!”

Andy Lally is clearly thrilled by the opportunity to compete for Live Fast in a NASCAR Cup Series race, and he’s far from the only one. Both the Live Fast Team co-owner and a representative from Maintenance Supplies, LLC, Lally’s primary sponsor for the race, have expressed their excitement for Andy Lally and the NASCAR Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix race at COTA.

“As a NASCAR Cup Series driver and long-time driving development coach, I know a talented racer when I see one. Andy Lally is one of them,” said Live Fast co-owner BJ McLeod. “He is an excellent road course driver who is profound in his practice. Our team is excited to have him represent Live Fast Motorsports at Circuit of the America’s track later this March.”

“Maintenance Supplies has been working with Andy Lally since 2005,” said Executive Vice President of Maintenance Supplies, LLC, Laura Nugent. “Andy is a champion on and off the track! When we heard about the possibility of partnering with Andy this year we jumped at the opportunity.”

“Andy is a clear choice for us,” Nugent continued. “He understands the power of business-to-business relationships. Andy goes above and beyond to provide as much return as possible for all parties involved.”