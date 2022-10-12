NASCAR: Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez Bring Nashville to Las Vegas with New Paint Schemes

Coming into the NASCAR Playoffs at Las Vegas, Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez are sporting Nashville schemes. Bringing a little bit of Music City to Sin City, as if either one needed any encouragement to begin with. A new Tootsie’s scheme for Chastain and a new Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse.

So, it is usually Daniel Suárez – not Ross Chastain, that sports the beautiful Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge scheme. What is so great about this little sponsor swap, is that Chastain’s scheme is different from the one on the 99. The subtle differences, like adding more white to the hood and roof of the car, makes this an exciting new scheme that fans will love.

The subtle brick design, showing the outside of the famed Broadway establishment, really makes this an all-around favorite of mine.

From one party city to the next, we’ve got a couple Nashville honky-tonks heading west this weekend 🤠 pic.twitter.com/3TU5yFDkMi — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Suárez is going to be riding in a yellow and navy blue scheme. Those colors almost always look great on NASCAR paint schemes and this one is no different. The Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk design is bright, and pleasing to see, and it makes great use of the open door panel area since the number is pushed forward.

The preview that Trackhouse showed online looks awesome, but the 99 sadly won’t have the yellow playoff markers since he was eliminated in the Round of 12. Still, this is a great scheme. After the race at the Roval, Suárez was heated. Maybe he comes out this week and lights up the track in Vegas like a devil without a cause… if you know you know.

When Ross Chastain won earlier this year at Talladega, Kid Rock was right there in Victory Lane. Will we see a repeat in Vegas?

Ross Chastain Still Chasing a Championship

So, Nashville is coming to Las Vegas. That should be a great combination as we have seen in the past. But for Ross Chastain, it’s another chance to grab a checkered flag and ensure his place in the Championship 4. That’s what this season has all been about. He’s made mistakes, pissed people off, and won some races while doing it. Most importantly, he’s in the Round of 8.

We know that Ross Chastain is not the most liked guy in the garage. Still, he’s got a ton of talent and Trackhouse Racing has put out some fast cars this season. He might be biding his time and looking for the right moment to make his move.

Will he go all-in at Las Vegas?