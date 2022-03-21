NASCAR: Ross Chastain Earns His Third Consecutive Top 3 Finish at Atlanta

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain and his recent hot streak continued at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It was Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron in the No. 24 that ended up taking home the win on Sunday. But the man who finished in second place, Ross Chastain, was still very impressive to watch. For those of you who don’t know, Ross Chastain competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing Team.

If you have been following along closely to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season up until now, then you probably know that Chastain’s year got off to a rough start. Most people remember his wreck and a 40th-place finish at Daytona. Since then, Chastain and his team have proved to be resilient. His second-place finish on Sunday makes for three consecutive podium finishes.

There was a point during the race in Atlanta, however, when Chastain thought his day was over. He blew a tire while leading the race and one point, which put him two laps behind. He explained as much during his post-race interview.

“This Gen 7 car to take a lick like that, blow a tire out of nowhere and leading, just cruising, blow a right rear, slam the wall. Thought our day was over,” he admitted. “Our guys went underneath the car, got the toe closer, and we got the balance back where I could drive it.”

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race in Atlanta Was a Good Day All Around for Ross Chastain

Not only is the Trackhouse Racing driver happy about his recent hot streak, but he’s also simply just happy to be out on the track racing with his friends.

“The Chevy was fast. It was so fast,” Chastain said. “I mean, we were fighting with William (Byron) there at the beginning. It’s so cool to race with, again, buddies. I’m getting to race with my — I only have a few, but the last few weeks I’ve been able to race with my buddies.”

Meanwhile, he also took a moment to thank his entire team for helping him get this far.

“I can’t thank everyone at Trackhouse, everybody that’s been on this car, and (team co-owner) Justin Marks and his family for what they do for me. And Daniel Suarez — what a teammate to push me there at the end.”

Speaking of Suarez, Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing teammate ended up taking home fourth place on the day.

“Our No. 99 Chevrolet was fast,” Suarez said. “We did a good job on pit road. We had fast pit stops. When we have a fast Chevrolet Camaro, it makes things easier. Everyone at Trackhouse Racing has been working very, very hard to build cars like this. We just have to keep it up. We have a few trophies coming in the near future.”