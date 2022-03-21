NASCAR: Ross Chastain Has Nothing But Praise for Teammate Daniel Suárez

NASCAR teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez had an excellent NASCAR day at Atlanta with Chastain heaping some praise on his teammate.

Chastain battled a blown tire, some wall contact, and a competitive field to finish second on the day.

The driver was all smiles in his post-race interview. If Suárez were right there, Chastain probably would’ve pulled him into the camera frame and dished out a noogie for his help Sunday.

First, Chastain celebrated his second-place showing by thanking his team, car workers, and team co-owner Justin Marks.

But then he had to give thanks to Suárez, who finished fourth on the day. Then came the last but not least important person that helped Chastain make the most of his day.

“And Daniel Suárez – what a teammate to push me there at the end,” Chastain added.

Motorsport.com reported on the NASCAR teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel success on Sunday.

NASCAR’s Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez Almost Owned Atlanta

Ultimately, Ross Chastain was almost there to track down race winner William Byron.

He made some excellent moves in the final laps of Sunday’s race, but they weren’t enough. Chastain admitted he needed fellow racer Christopher Bell to “push” him and “not go below the line.”

Who knows? He might have had Byron. Chastain led 42 laps on Sunday. He was fast enough to get past Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace late in the race. Maybe if he had another lap or two.

Chastain said he thought his team “did everything we could have” to win.

He fought back from a blown tire but couldn’t wrestle control from Byron.

“I’m sure (Byron) had his own ups and downs and had to drive by people, but to come back to second is absolutely incredible,” Chastain told Racer.com.

Chastain’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season got off to a rough beginning, with a wreck and 40th-place finish at Daytona and a 29th-place finish the following week at Fontana, Calif.

Suárez Had A Great Showing At Atlanta, Too

Suárez, himself, was having a helluva day at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver had a crack at the lead twice in the race. While he called his race day “up and down,” the No. 99 racer led 13 laps on the day. There was also some drama as Suárez got caught in two on-track dustups. But the 30-year-old Mexican driver fought back for his Top-5 day.

“Our No. 99 Chevrolet was fast. We did a good job on pit road. We had fast pit stops,” he said. “When we have a fast Chevrolet Camaro, it makes things easier.”

Suárez appreciated his Trackhouse Racing team for working “very, very hard to build cars like this.” He admitted everyone had to “keep it up.”

In a fitting conclusion, the driver said they had a few trophies coming “in the near future.”