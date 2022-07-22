NASCAR: Ross Chastain to Race in Xfinity Series at Indy Road Course

Some drivers just love to race. That’s one of the reasons why Ross Chastain is driving in next week’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The Indy Road Course is a fun one. What is even better is seeing Chastain back with DGM Racing, a small team that will be looking forward to this partnership. A sponsor has yet to be announced. However, we do have a small glimpse of the paint scheme.

For DGM Racing to snag a driver like Ross Chastain for this road course race is a big deal. This small team is going to have one of the better road course drivers on their team. Let’s see how fast he can get that No. 92 Chevy next weekend, eh?

Ross Chastain Back in Xfinity Series

Check out the tweet below, with the team making the announcement.

To put things into perspective, this season, there have been three NASCAR Cup Series road course races. Ross Chastain has never finished worse than 7th on the year. In fact, he claimed his first win in the series and of the season at COTA. There is a lot of talent in the Xfinity Series, and it will be interesting to see how he competes against the more well-funded teams in the series.

And, what better venue than Indianapolis Motor Speedway? This should be a fun one. Before we get to that race, though, we have a weekend of NASCAR action in Pocono to worry about. With the Tricky Triangle ahead, there are some storylines to keep up with. This weekend has some postseason implications for each series racing there.

NASCAR Pocono Weekend

This weekend the ARCA series, as well as the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series will all race at Pocono. Tricky Triangle for all. There are some drivers doing double duty in one way or another. Rajah Caruth is back in the Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing. Oh, and this is the regular season finale for the Trucks. Lots to look out for in all the races this weekend.

As far as the Cup Series goes, there are some favorites that we’re used to seeing. Chase Elliott was the early favorite when the odds came out. Ross Chastain was listed at 10-1 odds. However, no one has the pressure of making history as Denny Hamlin does. If he claims the checkered flag, he will be the all-time winningest driver at Pocono Raceway. He’s currently tied with Jeff Gordon at six wins.

If Chastain or someone else wants to play spoiler to Hamlin’s history-making attempt, so be it. We’re just hoping that the action on the track isn’t too tricky. Let’s see what these Next Gen cars can do with three straights and three turns. It should be a great weekend of NASCAR. Make sure to tune in.