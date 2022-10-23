NASCAR: Ross Chastain Ready to Race in Front of Family at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Looking ahead to Sunday afternoon’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Ross Chastain is preparing himself. He is ready to race in front of family and friends at his home NASCAR track. The Florida native wants to give his people a good show before they head back to the watermelon farm.

For Ross Chastain, this race is major. Not only is it his home track, but this is also his first time in the playoffs. Chastain is also trying to give people in his state something to cheer for after Hurricane Ian. His family’s farm suffered damage. In the middle of the rebuilding process, a distraction like this could be great.

“A lot of my family is here for my race and [my brother] Chad’s race this weekend. They’re just like ‘we’re ready to take a break,'” Chastain said, via NASCAR.com. “They just wanted to come enjoy the race and it’ll all be there on Monday when we drive back. But they just keep telling me that I won’t believe it when I do see it, even when I come back after Phoenix at some point.”

This season, the Trackhouse Racing driver has given his competitors fits on the track. He has two wins to his name and a lot of solid finishes. Although Ross Chastain has earned a bit of a rough reputation, it looks like he’s on the right path. The question is, will other drivers get their revenge in these last few weeks?

Ross Chastain Talks Summer Struggles

For Ross Chastain, success was a little early and often – as far as wins go. He’s put up good showings in races since then and there is a good reason why he is in the Round of 8. Looking for a Championship 4 appearance in his first trip to the postseason, Chastain is focused.

“I think that is what is so great about this sport, is that every seven days we pack up and move the circus to another town and we do it all again,” he said. “I feel like I am in a good spot in the garage. The summer was definitely tough, and I learned a lot from a lot of that and we will continue to learn and evolve throughout this sport and this series. It’s incredible to race against your heroes, but it’s kind of odd and humbling when your heroes get mad at you. So, it’s been a learning experience for sure.”

This season the biggest rivalry is with Denny Hamlin. These two have gone at it a few times this season and some feel that we may see something else before the end of the season. Let’s see if Ross Chastain can avoid getting wrecked for his early-season transgressions.