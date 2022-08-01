NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Boils Over After the Checkered Flag at the Verizon 200

The Verizon 200 finish was chaotic. For NASCAR‘s Ryan Blaney, things did not end how he envisioned they would on that final restart. All race long, Blaney was bold with his racing and pit choices. He opted not to take tires when others did, instead filling up only on fuel and running those Goodyears as far as he could manage. But, he still ended up sideways on the overtime lap.

When it comes to the driver the put him sideways, it’s hard to say exactly who is at fault. That Turn 1 took out cars all day. Kyle Larson even ramped his car on the turn. Blaney found himself in front of a massive pileup, and Daniel Suárez is the one who made the contact. So, the No. 12, of course, blamed the No. 99 for taking him out of the running for a checkered flag.

Blaney wants a win. He wants a win, bad. If he doesn’t get a win this season, then the postseason might be in jeopardy. His frustrations boiled over and this was the result.

That was after the checkered flag had flown and the drivers were all finished with the race. Heading around that track one more time before making it back to the garage, Blaney wanted Suárez to know how he felt. You hate to see that happen to the 12, but at the same time, I don’t know if NASCAR wants their drivers to retaliate in this way.

Here’s the video of the final restart. You be the judge, Outsiders. Deserved or not?

How will we see Blaney respond in the last four races of the regular season? If we see another individual winner this season – things get awfully complicated from that point on.

Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Like the End of Race Antics

One thing that Ryan Blaney really didn’t care for was how everyone drove at the end of that Indy road course race. The Verizon 200 was won by Tyler Reddick, but there was a wild dash that included two cars that were later assessed 30-second penalties for taking the access road. Turn 1 was a nightmare all day and the final restart was no exception.

Blaney rode up front with worse tires and a different strategy than everyone else. It just wasn’t enough to avoid the calamity of the overtime restart.

“That’s all people do at the end of these things, just dive in there and wreck you,” the driver said. “I don’t know who shoved who and I don’t care, but tires didn’t matter at the end. We started top three both times and tires don’t really matter. It’s just a matter of getting through on the restart, but, apparently, that’s a hard thing to ask. People just run over each other.”

Ryan Blaney would go on to finish P26 on the day, two spots ahead of Daniel Suárez.