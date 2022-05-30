NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Loses Control, Causes Massive Pileup During Coca-Cola 600

It was going well until it wasn’t. Ryan Blaney lost control, like a lot of other drivers today, and caused a pileup at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600. You watch these superspeedway races thinking that the big one is going to come at some point. This was the time.

It’s not what you want to see in a great race like we were having in Charlotte. However, it happens. These superspeedway races almost always have one of these issues. Just as the field was getting going again after a Chase Elliott induced caution, Ryan Blaney lost his wheels and wrecked almost half of the field.

Check out the video below and see for yourself.

A lot of the drivers that got bumped, made it out without much damage. However, there were about eight cars or so that took some serious damage. Kurt Busch dropped his window and removed his steering wheel after riding right up onto the No. 12.

Included in the wreck, along with those listed above, were Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Noah Gragson, Martin Truex Jr., Harrison Burton, William Byron, Michael McDowell, and Todd Gilliland… so sorry to about 70% of NASCAR fans.

Ryan Blaney isn’t completely to blame for the wreck in the Coca-Cola 600. Those tires have been popping and sliding all night. However, that’s the way things go.

You really hate to see all of those Toyota drivers knocked out of the race or damaged as well. The manufacturer has been doing really well this weekend and to see some of their best superspeedway drivers – Truex, Wallace, Ku. Busch, Hamlin – and there are some other fan favorites as well.

The big one can come at any moment, and this time it decided to come

Ryan Blaney Ends the Coca-Cola 600 For a Few Drivers

It was just unfortunate. Nothing that these drivers could have done to stop this. Coming off of a caution, you would hope that drivers would know what their tires are feeling like. Blaney slipped up, and ended up wrecking the field. 23XI racing had their entire day ended after Busch and Wallace were unable to continue.

The race goes on and this is likely going to open up the path for the eventual winner of the Coca-Cola 600, sorry Ryan Blaney, maybe next season.