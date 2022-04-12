NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Takes the Lead in Power Rankings After Martinsville

After another week in NASCAR, Ryan Blaney is moving up in the power rankings once again and proving he’s the real deal. Things really started to click for the driver at the end of last season. He won back-to-back races to close out the regular season and has carried a lot of that confidence into this new season with him. While he doesn’t have a win or the most top-5 finishes, he has been very consistent over the last three weeks.

In the last three races, Blaney has finished 6th, 7th, and 4th, respectively. That’s COTA, Richmond, and Martinsville. He has proven that he can drive fast on just about any course. With three poles this season, he leads the field in that category.

After his impressive run in Martinsville, and the fact he has led 133 laps in the last two weeks, the No. 12 driver is racing better than anyone in NASCAR. He just hasn’t been able to put it into a big finish for the win. Some of that is his issue, some of that is just how the sport goes. Still, don’t be surprised if Blaney takes a checkered flag soon, and don’t be shocked if he wins a couple in a row. He’s done it before.

CBS NASCAR has moved Ryan Blaney firmly into the top of their power rankings, and that’s for the reasons above and more. If we’re being honest, it is probably more of a tie between Blaney, Chastain, and William Byron. Chastain has five top-5 finishes and a win. Byron has two wins on the season and led for 445 laps in the last four races. He leads the series in laps led this season.

Ryan Blaney Leads Power Rankings While Chase Elliott Leads Points Race

Then, there is the points leader in the Cup Series. Despite having just one top-5 finish, Chase Elliott has managed to hold onto his lead at the top of the standings. You better believe that Ryan Blaney knows that, power rankings or not, and wants the lead.

So insightful. Thank you for the info 🤙🏻 https://t.co/mPq8uCuU89 — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) April 11, 2022

While it is hard to predict what will happen, there is a lot of talent in this NASCAR field. Guys like Blaney and Elliott competing head-to-head is great for the sport. There is a great mix of generations in this year’s Cup Series and that has played out on the track in a few different ways. These young guys are aggressive with their driving, ask Denny Hamlin. While the Cup Series hasn’t boiled over, the Xfinity Series sure did after some physical racing in Martinsville. Is it only a matter of time?

Blaney is one of the bright young stars in the sport. Keep an eye on the 12. He’s bound to find that checkered flag one of these days. For now, NASCAR turns to the Bristol Dirt Race. Something that some drivers would like to see go away, but fans can’t get enough of each year.