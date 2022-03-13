NASCAR: Ryan Blaney’s Pole Position at Phoenix Disintegrates Temporarily After Pit Road Speeding Violation

While NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney earned himself the pole position in Phoenix he lost it after speeding on pit road. Things started out great in Stage 1. Blaney was running up at the front of the field and had led the whole way up until a caution flag before lap 30.

When you come off pit road, you can not speed. NASCAR is not going to take these things lightly, no matter what your position is. Watching it go down, Blaney came off the pit stop a little quick, trying to hold onto his position in the lead. However, it cost him. The No. 12 driver found himself in the back of the field soon after. Pole position gone, at least temporarily.

Blaney was 0.1 mph over the limit/tolerances. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 13, 2022

The good news for all you NASCAR fans cheering for Ryan Blaney in Phoenix, this is just the first stage. There is a lot of race to go, and it seems that Blaney was able to flip the script again and battle his way back to the front. A combination of

This is one of those situations when you hear about it, it sounds like bad news. However, for Blaney, this was just a minor setback. While he might have lost a few points in the first stage, he was able to make his way back on his own driving, and with a caution flag right as Stage 1 went into Stage 2. Some damn good driving and instincts from the 28-year-old driver.

The field's back at it on Lap 70 to kick off Stage 2.



Ryan Blaney stayed out and snags the early lead.



Chase Briscoe leads those that pitted after going three-wide down at the bottom of the dog leg, but Chase Elliott powers by him for third on Lap 71. — Aaron Bearden (@aaronbearden93) March 13, 2022

While he was unable to get back in the lead before Stage 1 ended, Blaney should feel confident. He took a big setback in stride and seems to be on his way to having a great day. William Byron was able to win Stage 1 during the chaos and shuffling.

NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Responds Well in Phoenix

When you see the pole position driver go to the back of the field, sometimes it can put them out of a race. However, guys like NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson can make things happen even in the heat of Phoenix. At one point, Blaney had led 50 of 87 laps total. A testament to his recovery.

There have been a lot of challenges this year with the Next Gen cars. It does seem like teams are getting a better understanding of the whole thing. One issue that drivers are having is leg numbness from the seat in the new cars. Tyler Reddick and others have mentioned the issue in the days leading up to Phoenix.

With Phoenix hosting the Cup Series Playoffs Championship yet again, any and all experience on the track will be valuable for guys that plan to be there this fall. It is a long season and there are a few drivers that could battle for the title. First, we have to get through this Ruoff Mortgage 500.