NASCAR: Ryan Sieg Tried to Get Payback But It Didn’t End Well

Well, NASCAR fans, it’s been an exciting season thus far, and this weekend’s festivities at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway were no exception. Ahead of the Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race, there were two competitions with lower stakes but no shortage of thrill. The first was Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race. The second took place on Saturday in the form of the Xfinity Series, the second tier of NASCAR racing.

It was during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that Ryan Seig and Ty Gibbs got into a bit of an altercation that 19-year-old Ty Gibbs started and Ryan Seig… Well, he tried to finish it but pretty spectacularly failed to do so.

After only a few laps of the 200-lap race around the 1.5-mile track, Gibbs’ #54 Toyota made slight contact with Ryan Sieg’s #39 Chevrolet. The bump was enough to cause Sieg to spin out of control, however, sending him crashing into the wall and leaving his car with significant damage.

The race was then postponed (due to sleet…in Las Vegas, of all things), at which point Sieg and Gibbs were able to give their thoughts on the minor collision. In an interview with FOX, Gibbs took the blame for the crash. “I made my mistake, [but] I told him, ‘If my goal was to wreck you or to ruin your day, you wouldn’t have made it around another lap. But it was my fault.'”

This admission of guilt was not enough for Ryan Sieg, however, who, after unleashing a barrage of insults at the teen driver into his headset, told interviewers, “He’s definitely got to learn his lesson if you know what I mean.”

Ty Gibbs Wins NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Ryan Sieg Finishes 36th

After the initial contact with Ty Gibbs, Ryan Sieg was clearly absolutely seething. The apology from Gibbs apparently fell on deaf ears, and after the race resumed, the 34-year-old driver was out for revenge. While cursing Gibbs even more, Ryan Sieg set out to take him out of the race.

Once again, the drivers had only made it around the track a few times when things took an ugly turn. First, race officials threw a black flag on Sieg, who was driving below regulation speed. The driver was then required to leave the track, but before he did, he intentionally slid into the path of Ty Gibbs.

And, well, it’s fair to say things didn’t go exactly as Sieg planned. Rather than putting Gibbs out of commission, Sieg only damaged his own car further. This forced him to take a “DNF” and 36th place. Luckily, the two drivers caught in the cross-fire, Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffit, finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

The most luck, however, went to Ty Gibbs. The young driver not only made it out of the wreck scot-free but went on to win the race. That said, this revenge saga likely isn’t over. As Ryan Sieg’s retaliation attempt backfired so spectacularly, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him make another attempt to curb Ty Gibbs in a future race.