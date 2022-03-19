NASCAR: Saturday Schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway After Rain Washes Out Friday

Alright, NASCAR fans, rain might have washed out the action on Friday, but it only added to the fun for the Saturday schedule. Today’s agenda in the Atlanta Motor Speedway is absolutely packed, so get out your notebooks (or screenshot fingers).

As you know, each NASCAR weekend follows the same general schedule, Trucks on Friday, Xfinity on Saturday, Cup Series on Sunday. Well, this week looks a little bit different, as the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series will both be headlining this afternoon’s festivities.

Before the green flag drops, however, each series will receive ~40 minutes of practice time. The Truck Series goes first, followed by the Xfinity Series, with the Cup Series drivers practicing last.

Saturday’s NASCAR Schedule in the Atlanta Motor Speedway

There’s no shortage of NASCAR excitement at the Atlanta Motor Speedway today. There’s so much going on, in fact, that it’s going to be all too easy to miss a race or practice round.

So, to help you catch all the racing fun, we’ve broken down the entire schedule below. The action begins at 10:40 AM ET with the Camping World Truck Series practice rounds and stretches all the way to 5:00 PM ET with the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Garage Open

Cup Series | 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Camping World Truck Series | 8:30 AM

Xfinity Series | 10 AM

Track Activity

Truck Practice | 10:40 AM – 11:20 AM | Available on FS2, FS1 at 11 AM

| Available on FS2, FS1 at 11 AM Xfinity Practice | 11:40 AM – 12:20 PM | Available on FS1

| Available on FS1 Cup Practice | 12:40 PM – 1:30 PM | Available on FS1

| Available on FS1 Truck Race | 2:30 PM | Available on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

| Available on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Xfinity Race | 5:00 PM | Available on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NASCAR Qualifying Rounds Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

Another thing that looks a little different this weekend is the qualifying rounds. The reason being, there won’t be any.

The rain not only washed out Friday’s Truck Series race, but it also made qualifying rounds impossible. As you can see above, today’s schedule is jam packed! There isn’t a minute to spare for qualifiers.

So, what does this mean? Well, rather than having qualifying rounds and practice sessions, there will only be practice. As the qualifying rounds typically determine the starting line-up, NASCAR will instead use the formula introduced for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chase Briscoe, current Cactus King and winner of last week’s Ruoff Mortgage 500, will start on the pole position. Directly behind him will be Ryan Blaney, last week’s polesitter. The remaining drivers will be positioned using three competition-based performance metrics.

The first is overall championship points position, with the weighted and averaged finish and fastest lap from the last race making up the second and third metrics. Points positions carry a weight of 35 percent, finishing position 50 percent, and fastest race lap makes up 15 percent.