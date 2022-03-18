NASCAR: Schedule of Events for Racing Weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans will be heading to the Atlanta Motor Speedway to catch all three national touring series on the schedule: the Camping World Truck Series, the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series. This weekend’s events are even more exciting because the speedway is freshly repaved and reconfigured to ensure maximum performance and entertainment.

For the third race of the season, the Camping World Truck Series is hitting the Atlanta track. This will also be the first race since driver Chandler Smith went to Victory Lane in Las Vegas. On Saturday, Ross Chastain will be making his debut of the season in the No. 41 Chevrolet.

Meanwhile, Saturday will also be the fifth race of the season for Xfinity Series drivers. You can catch Noah Gragson on the track. Last weekend, Gragson snagged his first win of the year in Phoenix. He’ll be hoping to continue his remarkable streak of finishing in third or higher.

Likewise, the Cup Series will be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for its fifth race on Sunday. Returning to the track are drivers like Chase Briscoe, who won his first race of the season in Phoenix, and Ryan Blaney, who won last year’s race in Atlanta. Fans will be paying extra attention to Team Penske which currently sits with an average of 123 points per car.

This Weekend’s NASCAR Schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Whether you’re watching the races at home or seeing the action in person, you won’t want to miss any of this weekend’s NASCAR events in Atlanta, so to help you keep up with all of the excitement, below is a breakdown of the schedule.

In terms of weather, NASCAR fans attending Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend can expect to see temperatures in the mid-60s. On Friday, you’ll need a rain poncho because there’s a 100 percent chance you’ll see some precipitation. Thankfully, though, the skies will clear up by Sunday when it’ll be nice and sunny.

Friday, March 18

At the Garage

12-8 p.m. — Cup Series

1-9 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

2-9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

At the Track

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice

Saturday, March 19

At the Garage

6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

At the Track

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Truck qualifying

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying

12:30 – 1:50 p.m. — Cup qualifying

2:30 p.m. — Truck race (135 laps, 208 miles)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles)

Sunday, March 20

At the Garage

12 p.m. — Cup Series

At the Track