NASCAR: See the Full Results From Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway Race

It turns out that a rainy, wet, wild ride around Martinsville Speedway ended up with some winning NASCAR results for William Byron. Yep, the driver picked up another checkered flag this Cup Series season after taking the win on Saturday night. It was in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 and the finish was just spectacular.

NASCAR Martinsville Results Show William Byron At The Top Of The Pack

So, the Saturday night race went to overtime. Byron managed to hold off Joey Logano for the victory. But a lot of NASCAR drivers were looking to pick up the grandfather clock, which goes to the champ at the “Paper Clip.” Hendrick Motorsports has been busy at Martinsville Speedway, winning three of the past four races.

Byron did lead for a long time. Yet there was some stuff happening as the final laps were coming along. The race became a fast dash at the end. If you saw the race, then you know that Kyle Busch went down pit road for a fresh tire set. Byron, though, held on.

Driver Also Finds Himself Enjoying More Chances On The Track

By the way, don’t be shocked to see how much Byron races. That thought process comes after watching Kyle Larson race a lot. “How much he races definitely sparked my interest to try it,” Byron said. “Because I feel like it’s a lot better to be doing that than just sitting on your hands and thinking about the (Cup) race the next day. So it’s good to do something that sparked my interest and also learn some things as I go.

“It’s definitely new, but it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a couple of years. I did two of them last year in the summer months that were weekends I was racing in the Cup car, and this year, I wanted to do it the right way and have the right team and all those things.”

It’s also the Hendrick Motorsports team’s fourth victory in eight Cup Series races this season. Byron, 24, dedicates the win to his mom. Let’s take a look at the race results from Martinsville. We get more from Sportskeeda.

1-William Byron

What a special night. Winners at Martinsville!! Thanks to all of our supporters. Great team win 🏁 pic.twitter.com/8NnZkf08Ox — William Byron (@WilliamByron) April 10, 2022

2-Joey Logano

3-Austin Dillon

4-Ryan Blaney

5-Ross Chastain

6-Kurt Busch

7-Kyle Busch

8-Aric Almirola

9-Chase Briscoe

Tough night at Martinsville, had good speed but so did a lot of others. Ended up 9th. Dirt racing next weekend 👀😍 pic.twitter.com/RieC2srjMJ — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) April 10, 2022

10-Chase Elliott

11-Austin Cindric

12-Alex Bowman

13-Erik Jones

14-Kevin Harvick

15-Chris Buescher

I don’t like the cold, neither did my race car. Still a great time seeing two @FastenalCompany cars on track, maybe the dirt will bring us more passing opportunities 😜 — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) April 10, 2022

16-Bubba Wallace

17-Brad Keselowski

18-Tyler Reddick

19-Kyle Larson

20-Christopher Bell

Man. One mistake was just too tough to overcome without any cautions. Shame, we had a top ten car. Just missing the luck 🤷🏻‍♂️



Thank you @Yahoo @YahooSports for the support tonight. It’s gonna be a great partnership! pic.twitter.com/NCl8kFv8kB — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) April 10, 2022

21-Cole Custer

22-Martin Truex Jr.

23-Ty Dillon

24-A.J. Allmendinger

25-Michael McDowell

26-Harrison Burton

27-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28-Denny Hamlin

29-Daniel Suarez

30-Todd Gilliland

31-Justin Haley

Rolling off 17th at the “Paper Clip.”

7:30 PM ET @fs1 pic.twitter.com/mFRgRq6GwV — Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) April 9, 2022

32-Corey LaJoie

33-Cody Ware

34-J.J. Yeley

35-Josh Bilicki

36-B.J. McLeod