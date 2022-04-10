NASCAR: See the Full Results From Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway Race

It turns out that a rainy, wet, wild ride around Martinsville Speedway ended up with some winning NASCAR results for William Byron. Yep, the driver picked up another checkered flag this Cup Series season after taking the win on Saturday night. It was in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 and the finish was just spectacular.
NASCAR Martinsville Results Show William Byron At The Top Of The Pack
So, the Saturday night race went to overtime. Byron managed to hold off Joey Logano for the victory. But a lot of NASCAR drivers were looking to pick up the grandfather clock, which goes to the champ at the “Paper Clip.” Hendrick Motorsports has been busy at Martinsville Speedway, winning three of the past four races.
Byron did lead for a long time. Yet there was some stuff happening as the final laps were coming along. The race became a fast dash at the end. If you saw the race, then you know that Kyle Busch went down pit road for a fresh tire set. Byron, though, held on.
Driver Also Finds Himself Enjoying More Chances On The Track
By the way, don’t be shocked to see how much Byron races. That thought process comes after watching Kyle Larson race a lot. “How much he races definitely sparked my interest to try it,” Byron said. “Because I feel like it’s a lot better to be doing that than just sitting on your hands and thinking about the (Cup) race the next day. So it’s good to do something that sparked my interest and also learn some things as I go.
“It’s definitely new, but it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a couple of years. I did two of them last year in the summer months that were weekends I was racing in the Cup car, and this year, I wanted to do it the right way and have the right team and all those things.”
It’s also the Hendrick Motorsports team’s fourth victory in eight Cup Series races this season. Byron, 24, dedicates the win to his mom. Let’s take a look at the race results from Martinsville. We get more from Sportskeeda.
1-William Byron
2-Joey Logano
3-Austin Dillon
4-Ryan Blaney
5-Ross Chastain
6-Kurt Busch
7-Kyle Busch
8-Aric Almirola
9-Chase Briscoe
10-Chase Elliott
11-Austin Cindric
12-Alex Bowman
13-Erik Jones
14-Kevin Harvick
15-Chris Buescher
16-Bubba Wallace
17-Brad Keselowski
18-Tyler Reddick
19-Kyle Larson
20-Christopher Bell
21-Cole Custer
22-Martin Truex Jr.
23-Ty Dillon
24-A.J. Allmendinger
25-Michael McDowell
26-Harrison Burton
27-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28-Denny Hamlin
29-Daniel Suarez
30-Todd Gilliland
31-Justin Haley
32-Corey LaJoie
33-Cody Ware
34-J.J. Yeley
35-Josh Bilicki
36-B.J. McLeod