NASCAR Set to Race on Easter For First Time in 32 Years

NASCAR on Easter? There’s going to be some TV entertainment for families this weekend as stock car racing returns to Easter Sunday. It is the first time that NASCAR has raced on the holiday in 32 years. So, it isn’t something that happens all of the time. When you think about it, it does make sense why it isn’t a regular thing. However, that doesn’t mean this won’t be an extra special Sunday.

Thanksgiving has football. Christmas has basketball. Why shouldn’t Easter get NASCAR every now and again? The league set the schedule up and knew that this date was coming. Although it has happened before, the last time it did happen, in 1989, it was a reschedule that caused the rare occurrence. It will just be the second time since 1970 that a race has occurred on Easter Sunday.

There’s only one weekend where NASCAR will take a break until the season is over after November 6. So, drivers will be able to enjoy Father’s Day, June 19. That falls between Sonoma and Nashville dates on the racing calendar. However, this weekend Bristol Dirt is going to change that.

When those cars line up in the grid for the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, no one will be thinking about what day it is. At least not down on the track. While a lot of the fanbase likely has their own traditions, you know there are plenty of fans that would love to spend time at the track to celebrate the holiday. NASCAR has thought about that and plans on having some prerace entertainment and worship.

For NASCAR on Easter Sunday, you gotta go big. There will be a Grammy Award-winning worship leader, festivities, and musical guests.

NASCAR On Easter Has Big Plans

The folks over at NASCAR have thought of everything they could think about. Setting up a race on a holiday that is religiously observed can be difficult. However, if you are planning to make your holiday plans revolve around a day at the track, you’re in luck. Chris Tomlin, a Grammy-winning worship leader will be joined by pastor Max Lucado for a worship service.

Along with Tomlin and Lucado will be Gary LeVox. The singer is best known for his work with his band Rascal Flatts. He has been working on a solo career in recent years, and of course, always keeps his faith at the forefront of what he does. The atmosphere should be fun and inviting for all.

A service will be led by the pastor Lucado and there will be the usual prerace fanfare and commotion. All things considered, this should be a fun weekend of NASCAR, celebration, and community. Whether watching at home or at the track, it’s Easter! It’s racing! And, it’s on dirt! What could be better?