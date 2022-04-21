NASCAR Shows Off How Massive Talladega Superspeedway Is Compared to Other Tracks

There’s a reason they call Talladega a “superspeedway,” and a recent photo shared by NASCAR makes it visibly obvious. As the largest oval on the Cup Series circuit, Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway measures 2.66 miles. That makes it the biggest course on the circuit. In fact, it’s such a huge course that multiple smaller tracks on the NASCAR circuit can fit into the Talladega oval.

Racetracks that are greater than two miles long are considered superspeedways. Some of NASCAR’s most memorable tracks are superspeedways, including Daytona International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and of course, Talladega Superspeedway.

With the GEICO 500 up next at Talladega this coming weekend on Sunday afternoon, NASCAR’s official Twitter account shared a wild graphic of the famous track. The overhead image added three short tracks to the image – they all easily fit within Talladega’s infield. The photoshopped image includes Bristol Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Richmond Raceway.

“Safe to say … @TALLADEGA is big. Like, really big,” NASCAR wrote on Twitter.

If you didn’t already realize just how big Talladega Superspeedway is, that photo edit should fix that. In fact, as you can see in the image, there’s even plenty of room left over. You could likely double up on each of the three short tracks and all six of them would still fit within the famous Alabama oval track.

As if the track and NASCAR’s elite drivers aren’t enough of a reason to tune in for you, FOX’s Talladega coverage is getting a temporary boost from one special guest analyst – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NBC Allowing NASCAR Analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Join FOX’s Talladega Broadcast

During this past weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, FOX announced that fan-favorite driver turned broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. would work as an analyst for the network in Talladega. Since Dale Jr. retired in 2017 from full-time Cup Series racing, he’s been an analyst covering NASCAR for NBC.

While it might come as a shock to many, and rightfully so, there’s no one more qualified to provide analysis at Talladega than Dale Jr. Out of his 26 Cup Series victories, six of them came at the superspeedway. Therefore he’s a fitting addition to join FOX’s broadcast booth alongside commentators Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. The network has already welcomed multiple guest analysts this season, including Tony Stewart, Matt Kenseth, and Danica Patrick. Yet even under contract with NBC, the two networks collaborated as NBC allowed Dale Jr. to join FOX on Sunday.

Looking forward to doing some work next weekend. No better place than @TALLADEGA for me. Appreciate this opportunity to work with @mikejoy500 and @ClintBowyer. https://t.co/XouyeftiTi — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 18, 2022

As one of the brightest minds in the sport who is still wildly popular with NASCAR fans, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will bring another added level of excitement to the iconic race. The famous son of the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr. posted FOX’s live announcement about his appearance this coming weekend. He said he’s looking forward to it and that he appreciates the opportunity to work with Joy and Bowyer. Let’s hope FOX and NBC are more collaborative in the near future. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.