nascar-shows-off-new-decals-celebrating-wendell-scott

NASCAR chose Sunday’s Vegas race to show off new Wendell Scott decals on cars, inviting the former driver’s family and decal designer.

The decal was part of Wendell Scott Weekend at the track. Scott was the first African-American driver to win a premier series race. The racing league designated the honor to the first race weekend of March, which coincides with the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s first start — March 4, 1961.

NASCAR showed off four cars with the decal in a Tweet.

Each NASCAR Cup Series car will carry Styles' decal which recognizes Scott's first start in NASCAR's premier series on March 4, 1961.

The racing social media team also threw a shout-out to designer Chuck Styless. NASCAR said it was “big fans” of his work through the account.

Enjoy the race today!

Styless shot a quick video that NASCAR Tweeted out as well. The designer said every car in Sunday’s race featured the decal in the video.

NASCAR Celebrates Wendell Scott at Vegas

The NASCAR community has honored Wendell Scott for a few years now. Scott started 495 races with 147 top-10 finishes. During his career, the racer faced racial prejudice and problems with top-level NASCAR officials.

The driver retired in 1973 and a 1977 movie based on Scott’s life called “Greased Lightning” starring the late Richard Prior came out. Scott died in 1990 from spinal cancer.

Famously, the Virginia native won NASCAR’s top national touring series on Dec. 1, 1963, on a 1-mile dirt track in Jacksonville, Florida. However, NASCAR did not recognize his win until years later. Scott was posthumously inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.

Since Scott’s NASCAR run in the 1960s, NASCAR has struggled to diversify its sport. Over the years, seven African-American drivers have started at least one NASCAR race (Elias Bowie, Charlie Scott, George Wiltshire, Randy Bethea, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Lester, and Bubba Wallace).

Most recently, Lester and Wallace found success in the sport.

First, Bill Lester ran in the Camping World Trucks Series for nine years and 143 races before retiring in the late 90s and early 200s. Lester also ran in three races (Xfinity and Cup) during that time. The racer never won in NASCAR but was the first African-American to win a Rolex Sports Car Series race in 2011. After retiring from racing, Lester has served on the NASCAR National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

Currently, Bubba Wallace drives for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s race team, 23XI Racing. The 28-year-old Wallace started in NASCAR’s Diversity program before breaking out in the Xfinity Series in 2012. In six years of racing, he’s won once (Talladega last year) with 13 Top 10 finishes. Wallace has run in 86 Xfinity races and 49 truck contests.