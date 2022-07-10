NASCAR: Social Media Goes Crazy After Ross Chastain’s Involvement in Multiple Crashes at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ross Chastain is taking plenty of heat on social media following his involvement in multiple accidents at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. Fans all across NASCAR appeared to be fed up with some of the antics.

Chastain triggered two crashes that occurred during Sunday’s Quaker State 400. On lap 91, Chastain and Martin Truex Jr. sparked a multi-car accident which also involved Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell.

That alone,l sparked outrage on Twitter, but Chastain’s questionable driving didn’t end there. On lap 246 from Atlanta, Chastain bumped into Denny Hamlin, spinning him out. After that, the reactions on social media got even more intense:

when you see ross chastain get next to you pic.twitter.com/tomctBhC5J — NASCAR Memes (@NASCAR_Memes_) July 10, 2022

Ross Chastain wrecks more cars than I eat Jersey Mike's subs. And I eat a lot of Jersey Mike's subs.



Every. Single. Week. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 10, 2022

“This is Ross Chastain, he crashes every car he’s near” pic.twitter.com/72rvyZxSR5 — Chris Overland (@ChrisOverland47) July 10, 2022

Ross Chastain is must watch TV. — Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) July 10, 2022

Everyone: Ross Chastain is a weapon and needs to change



Ross: pic.twitter.com/kFktnG4Qd3 — Casey Kirwan (@CaseyKirwan23) July 10, 2022

To much of social media’s chagrin, Chastain ended the Quaker State 400 with a second-place finish.

“I took the best car here and I tore it up a couple times,” Chastain said, per RacingNews.co. “We had a shot. I got inside of (Chase Elliott) coming off turn two and the caution came out. Hope everybody’s alright back there. Awesome job by Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports. I really thought I was going to push him to the win.”

Sunday’s finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway marked Chastain’s 14th top-10 finish in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. He’s a great driver, but hasn’t made many happy on his way to a strong season.

The flack thrown Ross Chastain’s way didn’t come only from social media. Driver Austin Dillon and NASCAR broadcaster Jeff Burton also commented on the situation from Sunday in Atlanta.

“When you’ve got guys like (Ross Chastain) wrecking half the field, you might as well take a different strategy,” Dillon told reporters.

"When you've got guys like (Ross Chastain) wrecking half the field, you might as well take a different strategy."



Austin Dillon called out the driver of the No. 1 car after a big hit at @amsupdates. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/x9AOiNiIII — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 10, 2022

“Chastain is gonna have to make a decision on what does he want to do?” Burton said. “He’s gonna have to clean these things up. He’s a professional racecar driver — he’s a winner, he’s a championship contender, he just can’t continue to do these kind of things.

Ross Chastain gets into Denny Hamlin AGAIN.



"He's gonna have to clean these things up," says Jeff Burton. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/z10tnFuqux — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 10, 2022

As a top-three driver in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, Chastain has a legitimate shot to win a title. He might agitate a few drivers — and Twitter users — on his way to championship contention, though.