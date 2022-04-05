NASCAR: Some Drivers Are Comparing the Sport To WWE

There is an entertainment factor when it comes to NASCAR these days. But does it fall into the same category as, say, the WWE? Some drivers are gravitating to the “sports entertainment” tag. That is a name that has been associated with WWE for many years. It is obvious that pro wrestling is a good bit of entertainment. The tag of “sports entertainment” is pretty much owned by the company fronted by Vince McMahon. Is NASCAR becoming like the WWE?

NASCAR Drivers Are Drawing Comparisons With WWE These Days

Recent comments from Marcus Smith bring this topic into the light. He’s the chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports Inc. and his comments are connected with Atlanta Motor Speedway. That track did go through an overhaul. Smith’s comments were after the NASCAR race there happened this season.

“This is a sports entertainment business, and we served up a really entertaining weekend of racing here,” Smith said. “I had so many people remark to me about how exciting just watching practice on Saturday was, so I think that’s a big win. We’ve got a lot of positive momentum as a sport, and everybody I’m talking to is really enjoying that.”

Driver Kyle Busch, when asked if an entertainer’s tag fits him more than a driver on the track, simply says, “Yup.” These shorter tracks tend to bring about pack racing and last-lap crashes. It’s not for the faint of heart, either.

Alex Bowman Says ‘Nothing Here Is Fake At All In Any Way’

Other drivers aren’t too hip with the WWE comparison. Take, for instance, Alex Bowman. “It’s not WWE, for sure,” he said. “Nothing here is fake at all in any way, shape, or form. I think, at the end of the day, we’re here to entertain people.

“We’re here to put on a show,” Bowman said. “Having good racing is part of that. So whatever package they throw at us or rule change they make to try to improve the event, that’s not fixing anything.” We get more from Sportscasting.

“We’re definitely entertainers,” Christopher Bell said. “I can promise you from a person inside the sport, it’s not fixed by any means. The driver, the team that goes out there and brings the fastest car and drives the best race is going to win the race.”

“There’s no, I guess, setup or anything like that as far as who is going to do what,” Erik Jones says. “So it’s still a sport. The entertainment value, sure there are some tracks that probably lean towards entertainment. I mean Atlanta, Daytona, Talladega, that’s obviously a little more entertainment. Come to a place like COTA, Bristol, Martinsville, the mile and a halves now. That’s real true racing.”