NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: How, When to Watch

NASCAR is heading to Las Vegas this weekend for the South Point 400 and we’ve got all the information you need on how to watch. This is the first race in the Round of 8 and some drivers are looking to leave their mark and make a statement. Meanwhile, those not in the playoffs are trying to play spoiler.

Las Vegas has given us some fun races in the past. Let’s see if it lives up to its reputation this weekend. Let’s not forget there’s a special 23XI announcement on Saturday as well.

How to Watch NASCAR South Point 400:

Name: South Point 400

South Point 400 Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Sunday, October 16, 2022 Time: 2:30 p.m. (ET)

2:30 p.m. (ET) Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Las Vegas, Nevada Distance: 267 laps | 400.5 miles

267 laps | 400.5 miles TV: NBC

NBC Weather: High 85, Low 61 | Sunny | 0% Chance of Rain

This is going to be a great day of weather for fans and drivers at the track. Las Vegas doesn’t have to worry about rain like most NASCAR locations. The drivers in the Round of 8 will almost all have different strategies coming into the first race of the round. Some are going to gun for wins, others will pick up points and look ahead to the next one.

Earlier this season, it was Alex Bowman who took the win at Las Vegas. Kyle Busch wasn’t too happy about it, either. This time around Bowman will be out due to his concussion from Texas. So, is it Busch’s turn to win again at his home track?

NASCAR Favorites for Las Vegas

To start the week, Vegas put out lines on this race. There were a number of drivers that could have been favored coming in, but Denny Hamlin earned the top odds at 11-2. Hamlin has won here twice in the past and is the only playoff driver to finish in the top-15 every race this postseason.

Will that consistency turn into a checkered flag on Sunday?

Others that are favored include Chase Eliott, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell – all are 8-1 odds and could potentially come away with a win on Sunday. And let’s not count out the No. 48 Ally Chevy, we could see Noah Gragson pull off a great race in his time as a replacement driver. Anything can happen.

It should be a lot of fun, make sure to tune into the South Point 400 this Sunday at 2:30 PM on NBC.