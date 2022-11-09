NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season

The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.

Once again, FOX and NBC will split the airing of Cup Series races. In total, 21 Cup races are set to air on national television, the most in 14 years. This is a signal that the networks believe in the new NASCAR. The 2022 season was just the test period for many new developments in the sport.

That includes the Next Gen car, diversifying the race schedule, and branching out to new audiences to help grow the sport.

FOX gets 11 races that will start with the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 P.M. EST. The west coast exhibition race was a big hit this season and with the data from the 2022 race, NASCAR can make the 2023 edition even better.

Check out the rest of the start times and network information courtesy of Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.

Start times and TV networks for the 2023 Cup Series season: pic.twitter.com/7Q4dsKjlVZ — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) November 9, 2022

NASCAR Senior VP Excited About Schedule in 2023

While we have to wait a few months until we get to the next season, the folks at NASCAR are behind the scenes making sure that 2023 is better than 2022. Safety is a big question on everyone’s minds. Getting the safety issues fixed with the rear of the cars will be important.

Senior VP of Media and Productions, Brian Herbst talked about delivering a good product to the fans, via NASCAR.com.

“Over the last few years, we’ve worked closely with our broadcast partners, tracks, teams, drivers, and industry stakeholders to deliver some of the most bold and innovative schedules in NASCAR’s history – 2023 is no exception.”

When you look at the schedule, it’s great to see that there are more primetime races. Martinsville will sadly be moved to 3 PM EST. However, the Clash, Nashville, and Chicago (Road America replacement) are all moved to later start times versus 2022.

So, Outsiders, what do we think of the schedule? When you look at the start times and the races themself, what excites you the most?