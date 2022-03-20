NASCAR: Starting Order for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The starting order for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be different than usual, folks. For the first time this season, the starting lineup will be set using a mathematical formula.

That’s right, NASCAR fans. Practice was recently moved to Saturday and qualifying for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 was canceled. As a result, the league went back to the same formula they used in place of qualifying in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NEWS: Saturday's qualifying session has been canceled and the field will be set by the rule book.@ChaseBriscoe_14 will lead the field to the green on Sunday at @amsupdates. pic.twitter.com/duRRiI9uDr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 18, 2022

Now, NASCAR’s lineup formula that was used during the previous two years is as follows. 35 percent is based on the team owner points ranking, 25 percent on the driver’s finishing position from the previous race, 25 percent on the car owner’s finishing position from the previous race, and 15 percent from the fastest lap from the previous race.

After qualifying for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 was canceled, we found out that the front row on Sunday will consist of Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney. Those two will be leading a field of 37 drivers in total to the green flag. Meanwhile, there is one open team entered in this weekend’s race. That would be NY Racing Team and their 52-year-old driver, Greg Biffle. Biffle will be driving the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Full Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series Race in Atlanta

Check out the entire starting lineup for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 down below: