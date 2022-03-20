NASCAR: Starting Order for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

by Quentin Blount
The starting order for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be different than usual, folks. For the first time this season, the starting lineup will be set using a mathematical formula.

That’s right, NASCAR fans. Practice was recently moved to Saturday and qualifying for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 was canceled. As a result, the league went back to the same formula they used in place of qualifying in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, NASCAR’s lineup formula that was used during the previous two years is as follows. 35 percent is based on the team owner points ranking, 25 percent on the driver’s finishing position from the previous race, 25 percent on the car owner’s finishing position from the previous race, and 15 percent from the fastest lap from the previous race.

After qualifying for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 was canceled, we found out that the front row on Sunday will consist of Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney. Those two will be leading a field of 37 drivers in total to the green flag. Meanwhile, there is one open team entered in this weekend’s race. That would be NY Racing Team and their 52-year-old driver, Greg Biffle. Biffle will be driving the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Full Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series Race in Atlanta

Check out the entire starting lineup for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 down below:

  1. Chase Briscoe, No. 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske
  3. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske
  4. Kyle Busch, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing
  5. Tyler Reddick, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing
  6. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  7. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing
  8. Kevin Harvick, No. 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  9. Kurt Busch, No. 45, 23XI Racing
  10. Aric Almirola, No. 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  11. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  12. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  13. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, TrackHouse Racing
  14. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
  15. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  16. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske
  17. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing
  18. Ty Dillon, No. 42, Petty GMS Motorsports
  19. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing
  20. Cole Custer, No. 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  21. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  22. Justin Haley, No. 31, Kaulig Racing
  23. Erik Jones, No. 43, Petty GMS Motorsports
  24. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
  25. Todd FIlliland, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports
  26. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  27. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  29. Michael McDowell, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports
  30. Noah Gragson, No. 16, Kaulig Racing
  31. Harrison Burton, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  32. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing
  33. Corey LaJoie, No. 7, Spire Motorsports
  34. BJ McLeod, No. 78, Live Fast motorsports
  35. David Ragan, No. 15, Rick Ware Racing
  36. Josh Billicki, No. 77, Spire Motorsports
  37. Greg Biffle, No. 44, NY Racing Team
