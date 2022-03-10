NASCAR Statistician Vincent Delforge Opens Up About Battle With Cancer, Desire to Help Others

NASCAR statistician Vincent Delforge revealed how his struggles with cancer inspired him to help others through funding research.

For Delforge, the battle with cancer has been a long one. He first received a cancer diagnosis in 2010. Suffering from renal adenocarcinoma, Delforge undergoes dialysis treatments regularly. He also received a successful lung transplant. However, his cancer metastasized, spreading to both his liver and his lungs. Unfortunately, the prognosis is grim.

“I received bad news this morning,” Delforge said. “My cancer has just won a new battle against me. It has become widespread. I now have metastases to the liver and to my new lungs. I’m going to start new chemotherapy in addition to a resection of the hardest hit lung lobe. If the treatment works, I can have more than 50% life expectancy at five years. Otherwise, my hope will be limited to this year perhaps. Don’t be sad for me. That’s life, that’s how it is.”

Despite his failing health, Delforge doesn’t want sympathy. Instead, he is urging others to contribute to cancer research. The statistician created a logo for himself that he is asking NASCAR drivers to put on their vehicles. For each car that dons the logo, Delforge will donate $100 to cancer research.

“I have just decided to share (my personal wealth) with others who are also suffering from cancer,” Delforge explained. “Had the idea of donating $100 for each VD logo that appears on a car per race. I just published this (on my Facebook) concerning the West Series, but this is valid for all NASCAR series.”

Vincent Delforge Creates Logo to Raise Money for Cancer Research

Delforge’s charity of choice is The Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The charity is “guided by the mission of supporting the most promising treatments and most innovative studies at SWOG that lead to direct benefit for patients.”

“The Hope Foundation for Cancer Research partners with SWOG Cancer Research Network to provide over $6.5 million each year in support of oncology research in lung, breast, gastrointestinal, and genitourinary cancers, as well as melanoma, myeloma, leukemia, lymphoma, and rare diseases,” the website shares. “We fund critical, need-based research grants, fellowships, training events, physician education, and patient advocacy.”

Additionally, the website explained that the organization relies on donations such as those from Delforge to provide its services.

It reads: “The Hope Foundation relies on grants and voluntary donations to fulfill our mission. We work directly with oncologists, researchers and patient advocates to prioritize specific needs, and then partner with individuals or private, public and corporate foundations to meet these needs as best we can. Additionally, we receive funding from the National Cancer Institute through Oregon Health & Science University to support the SWOG Operations Office.”