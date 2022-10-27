NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing, Cole Custer Lose Race Manipulation Appeal

If Tony Stewart was “so mad” at NASCAR a few weeks ago over the Cole Custer situation, he’s not going to be much happier. The appeal Stewart-Haas Racing filed over an alleged attempt to manipulate the race at Charlotte was denied.

On the final lap of the Bank of America Roval 400, Custer slowed down, allowing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass him. Because of Briscoe’s finish in the race, he advanced to the Round of 8 in NASCAR’s playoffs, edging out Kyle Larson by two points.

NASCAR released a statement on the appeal on Thursday.

“The National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday upheld the post-Charlotte penalty issued to the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team and driver Cole Custer. Custer’s No. 14 Mustang appeared to slow on the final lap of the Oct. 9 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, which allowed teammate and NASCAR Playoffs driver Chase Briscoe to make a pass for position,” the statement read.

NASCAR fined Custer $100,000 and docked him 50 points. Crew chief Mike Shiplett was also slapped with a $100,000 fine and was handed an indefinite suspension. NASCAR also slapped Stewart-Haas Racing with a 50-point penalty in the team owner standings.

Stewart-Haas Racing “So Mad” at NASCAR

Stewart-Haas Racing quickly released a statement following NASCAR’s initial penalties on Cole Custer. Needless to say, the team was not happy with the initial decision.

“Stewart-Haas Racing denies any wrongdoing and will vigorously defend its personnel against these allegations in its appeal with NASCAR.” the initial statement from Greg Zipadelli, CCO of SHR, said.

Tony Stewart commented further after learning of the fines and point deductions.

“I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said, according to the AP. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.”

NASCAR’s decision to uphold its decision probably won’t sit well with Stewart or SHR.