NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing Pulls Appeal for Kevin Harvick Penalties From Talladega

Well, it looks like Stewart-Haas Racing doesn’t want to deal with the appeal process for Kevin Harvick’s Talladega penalties. NASCAR handed down a points deduction and a big fine to crew chief Rodney Childers for a deck lid issue. While they appealed at first, they are now pulling out.

Kevin Harvick will just have to deal with the points deduction and Childers is going to have to pay up on that $100,000. If Stewart-Haas is pulling the appeal then that’s that. The team will take what they were given and try to bounce back the best they can in the last four races of the season.

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass broke the news.

Stewart-Haas Racing has rescinded its appeal to the Harvick penalties for the deck lid issue at R&D following Talladega. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 12, 2022

This likely happened because the team realizes they can’t win the appeal. Or perhaps they think that it is best to focus on the Cole Custer situation. Whatever the reason, I’m sure Kevin Harvick isn’t going to be too excited about it. The oldest driver in Cup has been more and more outspoken as the season has gone on.

From safety issues to penalties and fines like this and Custer’s, it all has Harvick a bit confused.

The good news for Harvick and his team is that they are going to Las Vegas this weekend. This place has been good to Harvick in the past. He has the most Cup Series starts ever at the track with 25 going on 26, has led the most laps ever with 679, and is tied for the most top ten finishes as well with 13. It doesn’t hurt that he also has two wins at this track.

Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer Deal with Penalties

This is not a good month for Stewart-Haas Racing. Between the Kevin Harvick stuff and now the Cole Custer ordeal it is enough to make you wonder if there is a conspiracy. However, it is pretty clear what went down with Custer and as for Harvick, if the part was changed then it was changed.

SHR is going to have to refocus the best it can. They have four great drivers in the Cup Series and one still in the playoffs. Why not go out and try to advance and chase a championship? Chase Briscoe would have made the Round of 8 despite Custer’s move at the end. Can he hang in until the Championship 4?

Let’s see if Kevin Harvick comes out this weekend with a spark. I have a feeling he’s going to be looking to take that checkered flag.