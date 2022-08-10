NASCAR: Successful Xfinity Series Driver Noah Gragson Joining Petty GMS for 2023 Cup Series

Petty GMS Motorsports is adding a big time talent full-time to the NASCAR Cup Series lineup. Noah Gragson – the No. 9 driver in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series – is signing with Petty GMS with a permanent home in the Cup Series.

Gragson, 24, drives the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports and No. 16 for Kaulig Racing. However, come 2023, the youngster drives the No. 42 Chevrolet full-time.

Noah Gragson teams with Erik Jones of the No. 43 Chevy, replacing Ty Dillon, who announced his departure from the No. 42 in July. This season, the 24-year-old boasts nine Cup Series starts. His best finish came at Kansas Speedway, crossing the line in 18th place.

The news of Gragson’s full-time slot in the Cup Series comes on the heels of an ultimate successful Xfinity Series career. In four seasons as a full-time driver, Gragson enjoyed the winner’s circle eight times. This season, the driver ranks fourth in the standings with three wins under his belt.

Noah Gragson’s Wild Rough Driving at Road America

Gragson’s success in the Xfinity Series stems from the driver’s innate aggression. However, his dangerous driving at Road America in July forced NASCAR to bring down the hammer on the young driver. Gragson received a $35,000 fine with NASCAR also docking 30 points from his total in the standings.

The punishment followed Gragson’s involvement in a 13-car wreck. The No. 9 for JR Motorsports did not receive any penalties during the outing, but the league addressed the issue following the finish.

However, the 30-point deduction did not significantly hurt Gragson is the standings. The 24-year-old still holds onto fourth place, 59 points behind Ty Gibb’s No. 54. Gragson holds an 11-point lead over teammate and No. 8 driver Josh Berry.

But NASCAR.com predicts Gragson enters the playoffs ranked in second place with a favorable schedule ahead. Gragson’s dominance and success brought the driver to the winner’s circle at Pocono Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and most recently, Phoenix Raceway. Petty GMS certainly signed a good one.