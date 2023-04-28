NASCAR, SuperMotocross attempting to reach new audiences with ‘unique events’

In recent years, motorsports seem to have gotten a new wind. Both NASCAR and SuperMotocross want to reach new audiences. With new races at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, in and around Chicago, and new ideas springing up all the time, it’s a new era for sure.

Earlier this month I spoke with Vice President of Supercross Dave Prater about the new playoff coming to his sport as well as motorsports in general. Turns out, SuperMotocross, the new championship coming later this year, and NASCAR have a lot in common.

NASCAR has made it clear they want to go places they have never been. That’s what Prater and the folks at SuperMotocross want to do with their sport. They have races at zMAX Dragway at Concord, NC as well as Chicagoland Speedway and L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

“It’s exciting and something new. I know I spent 14 years in Chicago and I can tell you my friends from Chicago are not typical NASCAR fans but they’re all excited about that event [Chicago Street Race]. I think you’re going to see NASCAR continue to do that and continue to evolve and come up with some unique venues, unique events, but while staying true to their core. You know, that’s really our goal as well,” Prater said about the new ventures.

“Especially for SuperMotocross playoffs, come up with unique venues, unique tracks that haven’t really been contemplated before while still staying true to our core and not making the core fan feel alienated but welcoming them in with new fans into really a new experience. I think you’re going to see that with NASCAR, SuperMotocross, and hopefully with multiple motorsports and multiple sports in general. Just to grow the fanbase.”

So, why not combine SuperMotocross and NASCAR? Well, Prater says that isn’t necessarily out of the question.

SuperMotocross x NASCAR crossover?

Motorsports and sports in general are realizing collaboration is the best way to go for a chance of survival and growth. If a fan of Supercross likes engines and likes to go fast, why can’t they be into NASCAR as well and vice versa? Surely there is plenty of crossover, but what about an actual event featuring both brands?

When met with the hypothetical, Dave Prater didn’t even flinch.

“I think it’s definitely possible,” Prater said.

The Supercross VP has confidence that they can put a track together that would complement both products and give fans a one-of-a-kind experience.

“As of right now, we’re obviously going onto the actual NASCAR track [at Chicagoland Speedway for SuperMotocross] but in the future who’s to say that we can’t design a race track that’s solely in the infield, or jumps over the NASCAR track and outside and comes back in? We can actually do a combined event. Race SuperMotocross on Saturday and NASCAR on Sunday. … Which would be, unbelievable.”

With all of the pyrotechnics and theatrics that SuperMotocross is sure to produce, getting some stock cars involved would just make it too cool. As NASCAR prepares to go to the streets of Chicago this summer, let’s not forget about Chicagoland which has produced some fun races in the past.

If there is one thing that could bring the Cup Series back to Chicagoland in the near future, it’d have to be a super event like a SuperMotocross crossover.